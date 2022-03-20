March Madness Central | Houston 16, Illinois 9; 7:23 left 1st half
Follow along all afternoon with beat writer Scott Richey from Pittsburgh as Illinois faces Houston in the second round of the NCAA tournament:
***
Trent Frazier missing every shot he takes except for two free throws is not the Trent Frazier Illinois needs today against Houston. Illini coach Brad Underwood doesn't expect another performance like that from his veteran guard — and the swelling does seem to be down around Frazier's infected left eye — but Illinois needs its veteran leader to be a bit more assertive offensively.
"We've got to put him in some actions to get him a couple shots," Underwood said. "When Trent is at the point, Trent tries to do exactly what we try to do in getting the ball and execute, and sometimes he turns down opportunities that come his way. I don't want him turning those down. I want him letting that thing fly.
"We've seen the Trent Frazier who can go get 30. We need that this tournament. When Illinois basketball is at our best, Trent Frazier is a big, big part of that, and nobody has more confidence in him than me. He's a guy that we all know can hit game winners. He's a guy that can get his own. He's got to be that (today)."
Houston is not lacking for energy ahead of the game. And assistant coach Quannas White delivered Ric Flair chest chops to every player as they moved from stretching to shooting drills. #MarchMadness— Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 20, 2022
***
Friday's Illinois-Chattanooga game featured zero regular Big Ten officials. Today's game between Illinois and Houston? Courtney Green is on the call. He's not exactly a fan favorite. He'll officiate the game with Mike Reed and Brian O'Connell.
In other pregame news, the starting lineups have been announced. No surprises for Illinois, with Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer and Da'Monte Williams in the backcourt along with a frontcourt of Coleman Hawkins and Kofi Cockburn.
Houston's starting lineup is also as expected. Jamal Shead, Taze Moore and Kyler Edwards are the guards. Josh Carlton and Fabian White Jr. are the forward.
***
Coleman Hawkins has been a difference maker for Illinois in the last month. A confident Coleman Hawkins, that is. The sophomore forward lost some of his edge when he struggled in December and January.
But Hawkins has it figured out now. The 6-foot-10 forward put up 10 points, eight rebounds and two assists in Friday's first-round win against Chattanooga. He also had one block — a rather important one that helped seal Illinois' one-point win.
"He gives us versatility, the ability to guard multiple positions, the ability to rotate over and make big time plays like he did yesterday with his length and his athleticism," Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn said. "But I feel like his most interesting asset is his IQ. He's a very smart player, and he's always in the right spots to make the right plays. That's due to his motor and his mentality. Hats off to him."
One sousaphone in the #Illini band is basically playing a "Womp, womp" sound every time Houston misses a shot during warmups. #MarchMadness— Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 20, 2022
***
There's been plenty of conversation this week about the ball the NCAA is using for the tournament. You've probably noticed from home that it's very bright orange. That's not a TV trick. It almost looks like an outdoor ball you'd get for cheap at Wal-Mart.
Some poor shooting has been blamed on the ball. Others have pointed out that the three-point shooting percentage for the tournament at large is on par with what it's been in the past several seasons.
But is the ball a little different? Sure.
"I don't know about these guys, but for me as a point guard having the ball a lot, the ball kind of bounces different from the other ones," Illinois' Andre Curbelo said. "And it's just kind of tricky because not everybody is Nike, not everybody is Adidas, not everybody is Under Armour. When you're playing in your conference and you play with a Nike and Adidas ball — mostly the Big Ten is Nike and Adidas — and you come to a tournament and play with a different ball, it can affect you in some ways. But once again, that was the first game, and we're kind of getting used to it, so it should be fine for the next one."
A little footie to get the day started in Pittsburgh. The #Illini are in their orange throwbacks for today’s game. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/lvnUm60HF9— Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 20, 2022
***
The Illinois basketball team has arrived at PPG Paints Arena. The players aren't quite yet on the court, but one manager and a couple staff have been spotted. The Illini got another send-off from their team hotel this morning before making the quick — but certainly not straightforward — drive to the arena.
Visit Pittsburgh and you'll quickly discover there's no direct route to anywhere.
Time for another #Illini sendoff. We’re about 2 1/2 hours from the team’s second-round NCAA tournament game against Houston. pic.twitter.com/ysdqceAWo0— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) March 20, 2022
***
This is it. Season on the line. Win or go home. (Insert your favorite cliché here). But it's all true. Today, Illinois will either be faced with extreme jubilation — and the program's first Sweet 16 appearance since 2005 — or, as Brad Underwood likes to call it, the abruptness of the end.
It all hinges on a second round showdown with Houston. Illinois, the No. 4 seed, against Houston, the No. 5 seed. Illinois after leading for just 25 seconds and barely eking out a victory against Chattanooga in the first round and Houston after handling its business with ease against UAB.
🗣 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲! - #MarchMadness Round 2🏀 Illinois 🆚 Houston🕥 11:10 AM CT (12:10 PM ET)📺 CBS#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/hm42CbjG2q— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 20, 2022
So, yeah, kind of a big day here at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. In case you forgot — sure you haven't — Illinois reached this stage of the NCAA tournament a year ago. The result? A sobering, disappointing drive from Indianapolis to Champaign after losing to Loyola Chicago.
What will the return trip from Pittsburgh be like? A happy flight or the letdown of another crushing blow to end a season?
We'll have an answer in about 4 hours. Until then — and after — stay right here at IlliniHQ.com for comprehensive coverage as Illinois tries to capture the imagination of a new generation of fans.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).