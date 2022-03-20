March Madness Central | No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 5 Houston; 11:10 a.m., CBS
The Illinois basketball team has arrived at PPG Paints Arena. The players aren't quite yet on the court, but one manager and a couple staff have been spotted. The Illini got another send-off from their team hotel this morning before making the quick — but certainly not straightforward — drive to the arena.
Visit Pittsburgh and you'll quickly discover there's no direct route to anywhere.
Time for another #Illini sendoff. We’re about 2 1/2 hours from the team’s second-round NCAA tournament game against Houston. pic.twitter.com/ysdqceAWo0— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) March 20, 2022
***
This is it. Season on the line. Win or go home. (Insert your favorite cliché here). But it's all true. Today, Illinois will either be faced with extreme jubilation — and the program's first Sweet 16 appearance since 2005 — or, as Brad Underwood likes to call it, the abruptness of the end.
It all hinges on a second round showdown with Houston. Illinois, the No. 4 seed, against Houston, the No. 5 seed. Illinois after leading for just 25 seconds and barely eking out a victory against Chattanooga in the first round and Houston after handling its business with ease against UAB.
🗣 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲! - #MarchMadness Round 2🏀 Illinois 🆚 Houston🕥 11:10 AM CT (12:10 PM ET)📺 CBS#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/hm42CbjG2q— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 20, 2022
So, yeah, kind of a big day here at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. In case you forgot — sure you haven't — Illinois reached this stage of the NCAA tournament a year ago. The result? A sobering, disappointing drive from Indianapolis to Champaign after losing to Loyola Chicago.
What will the return trip from Pittsburgh be like? A happy flight or the letdown of another crushing blow to end a season?
We'll have an answer in about 4 hours. Until then — and after — stay right here at IlliniHQ.com for comprehensive coverage as Illinois tries to capture the imagination of a new generation of fans.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).