College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

03192022-illinois-mbb-underwood-road.jpg

Brad Underwood looks on during the second half of the Illinois men's basketball team's 54-53 win over Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Listen to this article

The Illinois basketball team has arrived at PPG Paints Arena. The players aren't quite yet on the court, but one manager and a couple staff have been spotted. The Illini got another send-off from their team hotel this morning before making the quick — but certainly not straightforward — drive to the arena. 

Visit Pittsburgh and you'll quickly discover there's no direct route to anywhere.

***

This is it. Season on the line. Win or go home. (Insert your favorite cliché here). But it's all true. Today, Illinois will either be faced with extreme jubilation — and the program's first Sweet 16 appearance since 2005 — or, as Brad Underwood likes to call it, the abruptness of the end.

It all hinges on a second round showdown with Houston. Illinois, the No. 4 seed, against Houston, the No. 5 seed. Illinois after leading for just 25 seconds and barely eking out a victory against Chattanooga in the first round and Houston after handling its business with ease against UAB.

So, yeah, kind of a big day here at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. In case you forgot — sure you haven't — Illinois reached this stage of the NCAA tournament a year ago. The result? A sobering, disappointing drive from Indianapolis to Champaign after losing to Loyola Chicago. 

What will the return trip from Pittsburgh be like? A happy flight or the letdown of another crushing blow to end a season? 

We'll have an answer in about 4 hours. Until then — and after — stay right here at IlliniHQ.com for comprehensive coverage as Illinois tries to capture the imagination of a new generation of fans.

Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Trending Videos