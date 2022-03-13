Selection Sunday barely scratches the surface of what will transpire in the next three weeks. But it’s a fun starting point.
College basketball writer Scott Richey spotlights 68 items that have him excited for the 2022 NCAA tournament:
1. Let’s start here: This year’s NCAA tournament will be the closest we’ve had to normal since 2019. Take a moment to relish in that.
2. Indianapolis did a great job hosting last year’s bubble tournament. Going back to eight first- and second-round sites and four new regional locations is another sign of normalcy.
3. Illinois fans (and beat writers) might not have to travel very far this year. Milwaukee and Indianapolis are potential early round sites, and Chicago is hosting the Midwest regional.
4. Final Four in New Orleans? Sign me up. Even if the basketball takes a back seat to the beignets, jambalaya, étouffée, gumbo ... (I could keep going).
5. Filling out a bracket is as American as apple pie.
6. Don’t overthink the matchups when you’re filling out said bracket. Sometimes gut instinct is the way to go.
7. Get in a bracket pool. It makes you care a lot more about the 3 versus 14 matchups than you’d ever think was possible. But, uh, just bragging rights on the line, of course.
8. There’s still a month before Jim Nantz hits us with a “Hello friends” at the Masters, but March Madness will be incomplete if his broadcast partner Bill Raftery doesn’t drop an “Onions!” at least once per game.
9. Also on that broadcast team with Nantz and Raftery is Grant Hill. This year is the 30th anniversary of his pass and Christian Laettner’s shot that beat Kentucky in the Elite Eight.
10. Rex Chapman is now part of the studio analyst crew. Here’s hoping for a block/charge tirade by the former Kentucky guard.
11. Illinois coach Brad Underwood did some studio work a few years ago. I’m sure he’s more than OK with not being available this time of year.
12. Camping out in front of the TV for the entirety of the first day of the tournament is a tradition. Get your time off requests or doctor’s notes ready.
13. Give yourself enough time to figure out where truTV is on your channel guide. Forestall the frantic scrambling on the first day.
14. If you’re not going split screen — or even better, multiple screens — for the first round, are you really even living?
15. Illinois bowed out unceremoniously in the second round last season. Can this team make the Final Four run expected of its predecessor?
16. The Illini are, in fact, a trendy Final Four pick. Plenty of national analysts and writers have said as much.
17. Kofi Cockburn has plenty to play for in the NCAA tournament. It’s not the Illinois center’s last chance to impress NBA scouts, but it is a national stage on which to wow them. Do that and his draft stock might just increase.
18. That national stage also might bring the best out of Andre Curbelo. The Illini point guard lives for the bright lights and big moment, and his teammates say he’s “back.”
19. Who gets the crowd riled up first? Illinois coach Brad Underwood or Connecticut coach Dan Hurley. Both have some experience this season.
20. Speaking of Illinois and a tournament run, former Illini turned Gonzaga assistant Roger Powell Jr. is trying to get the Bulldogs back to the national championship game. Is this finally the year for the Zags?
21. Drew Timme’s handlebar mustache. America’s first chin-fluencer. Enough said.
22. Gonzaga has been ripped for years for playing in a “soft” league. That hasn’t changed even though the West Coast Conference was a lot of fun this year.
23. Two former area stars are going to play in the NCAA tournament. Tim Finke’s Wright State because the Raiders won the Horizon League and Kendle Moore’s Colorado State no matter what. Pretty cool.
24. Remember VJ Bailey? The son of Illinois Hall of Famer and former Illini track coach Tonja Buford-Bailey is also NCAA tournament-bound with the Tennessee Volunteers.
25. Scott Drew has claimed the mantle as best coach in the Drew family, right? His dad, Homer, might have 640 career wins, but Scott’s got the national title (and a Baylor team that could win another).
26. Already sick of Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement tour? Just think of how much time will be spent discussing his final days at Duke no matter how far the Blue Devils make a run in March. (But at least it has to end at some point).
27. Kentucky coach John Calipari figuring out the best way to build a roster — pluck a couple five-stars and recruit the best transfers — means the Wildcats aren’t going anywhere.
28. Oscar Tshiebwe is going to have a 20-rebound game in the tournament, and it’s going to be incredible.
29. Death. Taxes. Villanova as a title contender. What Jay Wright has done with the Wildcats is kind of awe inspiring.
30. If Arkansas wins a close game in the tournament, coach Eric Musselman might rip his shirt off and spin it like a helicopter (shoutout Petey Pablo).
31. Remember how I picked UCLA as my preseason No. 1 team? Would be nice (for me) to see the Bruins live up to that.
32. Here’s hoping Kerr Kriisa being taken from the locker room in a wheelchair during the Pac-12 tournament isn’t as serious as it looked. The Arizona guard could be a great NCAA tournament villain.
33. There will be a moment in the tournament where Purdue’s Jaden Ivey gives off strong Ja Morant vibes and just takes over.
34. How can you not root for Texas Tech coach Mark Adams? The guy went 24 years between Division I head coaching jobs.
35. Best take in Kansas guard Jalen Coleman-Lands while you can. The former Illini is in his seventh and final (probably?) college basketball season.
36. Bruce Pearl might make you hate all things Auburn, but freshman forward Jabari Smith is the real deal.
37. Smith could solidify his spot as the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft with a strong tournament performance. Of course, so could Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren.
38. The word “unicorn” got tossed around a lot about seven years ago. Sometimes to players that didn’t quite fit the description. Holmgren, as skinny as he is, does.
39. What happened at Texas this season should be a red flag in the transfer world. Only so many on one team in a single season can work. No matter how good they are.
40. There’s a good chance Houston’s NCAA tournament seed will be higher than its NET ranking.
41. The only bad thing about Providence making the NCAA tournament? Shots of its mascot during timeouts and stoppages in play. It will spur the debate, though, of creepiest mascot in college athletics.
42. Former Illinois guard Adam Miller will be back in the NCAA tournament (good for him), but only as a spectator for LSU after his season-ending knee injury (still a bummer).
43. The last three News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year winners are on tournament teams in Michigan State’s Max Christie, Miller and Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell.
44. It wasn’t wrong to write off Memphis in late January. That the Tigers have played their way into the tournament without Emoni Bates is sort of telling.
45. Five-star freshmen aren’t a necessity to make the NCAA tournament — looking at you Georgetown wasting Aminu Mohammed’s talents — but it doesn’t hurt. There will be plenty of soon-to-be lottery picks to watch on college basketball’s biggest stage.
46. Looking for a team that launches three-pointers with abandon? Alabama’s your squad. Bombs away.
47. How far can Rutgers really go with zero NCAA tournament games scheduled for the “Trapezoid of Terror?”
48. Somehow, the ACC could still wind up with five tournament teams. That seems like too many. Let’s reward some mid-majors.
49. My list that would make for a more exciting tournament? Let’s start with St. Bonaventure, Utah State, UAB, Dayton and Belmont.
50. The Big 12 will be fine basketball-wise after Texas and Oklahoma bail for the SEC. It’s a probable five-big league, and four of the teams aren’t the Longhorns or Sooners.
51. Wisconsin’s Johnny and Jordan Davis can’t pull off the “Parent Trap” switch-a-roo, but Iowa’s Keegan and Kris Murray sure can. The chaos potential with Twins as teammates is high.
52. If you’re not rooting for a four-bid Mountain West, you don’t like fun tournaments. Just watch Wyoming take down a higher seed or two.
53. Peter Kiss wore a KISS shooting shirt before leading Bryant to the NEC tournament title. He’s also the leading scorer in the nation.
54. Checking in right behind Kiss among the nation’s top scorers is Liberty’s Darius McGhee. All 5 feet, 9 inches of him. Little dude gets buckets.
55. Looking for a 12-5 upset? Pick South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits haven’t lost since Dec. 15.
56. Murray State not meeting Cinderella criteria as a likely top eight seed is good for college basketball. Normalize mid-majors being legitimately good.
57. Another year, another tournament, another opportunity for 102-year-old Sister Jean to steal all the headlines from Loyola Chicago.
58. Chattanooga already got us started with some madness after it won the Southern Conference tournament on David Jean-Baptiste’s deep buzzer beater. Condolences to my cousin and Furman coach Bob Richey.
59. And pour one out for the real Atlantic Sun champs. Bellarmine won the A-Sun tournament title in just its second season in the league. It’s also the Knights’ second year in Division I making them ineligible for postseason play. (Congrats, Jacksonville State on backing your way in).
60. Ready to feel old? Jameer Nelson Jr. led Delaware to an NCAA tournament berth 19 years after his dad won every national player of the year award for a Saint Joseph’s team that reached the Elite Eight.
61. Longwood earned its first NCAA tournament berth by winning the Big South tournament. Four years ago the Lancers won just seven games.
62. Georgia State simply making the NCAA tournament means that the highlight of former coach Ron Hunter tearing his Achilles in celebration in 2015 should get more air time.
63. Colgate is back in the NCAA tournament after exposing some issues with the NET last year. The Raiders’ high ranking was a product of a wacky pandemic-affected schedule, but still.
64. Best power conference player that hasn’t gotten enough pub? Arkansas guard J.D. Notae.
65. Mid-major star you should know? Chattanooga’s Malachi Smith (a Belleville West grad).
66. Coach that’s going to earn himself a shiny new power conference job? Easily Murray State’s Matt McMahon.
67. The No. 16 seed with the best chance to pull a UMBC? Only Bryant.
68. And the No. 1 seed that could pull a Virginia? Sorry, Auburn.