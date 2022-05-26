Listen to this article

Thursday brought the news from the Big Ten office about what some of Illinois' 2022 schedule will look like for year two of the Bret Bielema era. N-G sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli Jr. takes a closer look:

vs. Wyoming

3 p.m., Aug. 27 (BTN)

The Cowboys are 1-18 all-time against Big Ten competition with Wyoming’s lone win a 21-12 victory at Wisconsin in 1986. This Week 0 game to begin Year 2 of the Bret Bielema era will mark the first time Illinois faces the Cowboys.

at Indiana

7 p.m., Sept. 2 (FS1)

The Illini haven’t played a game in Bloomington, Ind., since 2013. That all changes in 2022 with this Friday night showdown to begin Big Ten play for both programs. Cody Latimer led the Hoosiers to a 52-35 victory against Illinois nine years ago.

vs. Virginia

3 p.m., Sept. 10 (ESPNU)

The return game in this home-and-home series arrives in the fall after the Cavaliers routed the Illini, 42-14, last September in Charlottesville, Va. Safe to say, Ryan Walters’ defense will definitely have a point to prove on this particular Saturday.

vs. Chattanooga

7:30 p.m., Sept. 22 (BTN)

Another non-traditional kickoff with Illinois playing its second midweek game of the early season. This time on a Thursday night. The first-ever meeting between the Illini and Mocs will serve as the appetizer for Hall of Fame weekend in C-U.

vs. Minnesota

11 a.m., Oct. 15 (TBA)

P.J. Fleck’s crew was rowing without a paddle offensively for much of last season’s 14-6 loss to Illinois in Minneapolis. The Gophers will make the trip down to Champaign with an early kickoff set for the Illini’s Homecoming game in 2022.

Trending Videos