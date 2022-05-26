Thursday brought the news from the Big Ten office about what some of Illinois' 2022 schedule will look like for year two of the Bret Bielema era. N-G sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli Jr. takes a closer look:
vs. Wyoming
3 p.m., Aug. 27 (BTN)
The Cowboys are 1-18 all-time against Big Ten competition with Wyoming’s lone win a 21-12 victory at Wisconsin in 1986. This Week 0 game to begin Year 2 of the Bret Bielema era will mark the first time Illinois faces the Cowboys.
at Indiana
7 p.m., Sept. 2 (FS1)
The Illini haven’t played a game in Bloomington, Ind., since 2013. That all changes in 2022 with this Friday night showdown to begin Big Ten play for both programs. Cody Latimer led the Hoosiers to a 52-35 victory against Illinois nine years ago.
vs. Virginia
3 p.m., Sept. 10 (ESPNU)
The return game in this home-and-home series arrives in the fall after the Cavaliers routed the Illini, 42-14, last September in Charlottesville, Va. Safe to say, Ryan Walters’ defense will definitely have a point to prove on this particular Saturday.
vs. Chattanooga
7:30 p.m., Sept. 22 (BTN)
Another non-traditional kickoff with Illinois playing its second midweek game of the early season. This time on a Thursday night. The first-ever meeting between the Illini and Mocs will serve as the appetizer for Hall of Fame weekend in C-U.
vs. Minnesota
11 a.m., Oct. 15 (TBA)
P.J. Fleck’s crew was rowing without a paddle offensively for much of last season’s 14-6 loss to Illinois in Minneapolis. The Gophers will make the trip down to Champaign with an early kickoff set for the Illini’s Homecoming game in 2022.