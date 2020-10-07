CHAMPAIGN — Steven Kesler took his Champaign Central boys’ cross-country team to Dodds Park on Monday “to get a lay of the land” ahead of the following day’s Twin City Meet at the same location.
The event typically is held at the U of I Arboretum. But the COVID-19 pandemic has caused plenty of scheduling hiccups this cross-country season, the movement of some local races to the grassy expanse on the edge of Parkland College among them.
It seems Kesler’s early tour gave his Maroons exactly what they needed for Tuesday’s 3-mile race.
Central trumped Centennial and Uni High 29-45-62 as sophomore Peter Smith, senior Alex Ahmari and freshman Fynn Bright took the 3-4-5 spots individually and finished in a 21-second timespan.
“We had some really good performances,” Kesler said. “They understand the significance of this meet. Outside of state series meets and the conference meet, this is the most important meet on the schedule.”
Smith’s time of 17 minutes, 25 seconds was followed by Ahmari’s 17:42 and Bright’s 17:46.
Kesler was especially impressed with Smith and Bright, while he added that Ahmari fought through not feeling great during his run.
“(Smith) was motivated,” Kesler said. “He’s come along well in the last several races, so it’s not a huge surprise. ... Fynn generally is with the pack behind (Smith and Ahmari), although (Tuesday) Fynn really closed the gap. If there was one guy who really stood out in terms of the way they competed, it was Fynn.”
The Maroons’ trio landed behind Chargers sophomore Aaron Hendron (winner, 16:55) and Illineks junior Henry Laufenberg (second, 17:12).
On the girls’ side of the meet, Uni High continued its strong season by knocking off Central and Centennial 26-53-53.
“They did a nice job really working together and running a smart race,” Illineks coach Rachael Brewer said
Uni High sophomore Kate Ahmari won the race by more than a minute, clocking in at 19:08. Junior Stefania Dzhaman, a newcomer who usually swims this time of year, was the Illineks’ second-best finisher via a fourth-place time of 21:30.21.
“She really stepped up big time,” Brewer said of Dzhaman. “To see her really make a huge move from mile two to mile three — she caught four people in the mile, so that’s pretty impressive.”
Judah Christian freshman Aleigha Garrison took second in 20:12, while the Maroons were led by junior Maaike Niekerk (fifth, 21:30) and the Chargers by freshman Brooklynn Sweikar (third, 20:25). Judah did not record a team score in either race.