DECATUR — Both John Staab and Curran McNeely agreed with the assessment that Champaign Central and Effingham were evenly matched in Monday night’s Class 3A Decatur Super-Sectional baseball game.
Staab’s Maroons and McNeely’s Flaming Hearts each can rely upon their entire lineup to provide meaningful offensive contributions.
Neither program has as extensive IHSA state tournament history, either. Central has qualified on five occasions, with only two outside the 1940s. Effingham has advanced that far just once, back in 1942.
One big difference between the programs, however, is the presence of future Missouri pitcher Josh McDevitt on McNeely’s roster.
That presence paid off in a big way at Workman Family Baseball Field on the Millikin University campus.
McDevitt, a senior right-hander, threw a shutout in which he worked around seven singles and two walks, propelling Effingham to a 4-0 win that ended Central’s season one win shy of the Class 3A state semifinals.
“We tried to battle. It was a hell of a season,” said Maroons senior Kevin Lehr, who singled twice off McDevitt and was stranded at third base in the top of the seventh inning with the Maroons trying to mount one last rally. “I love those guys. I’m so proud of them, each and every one of them. Just the whole season, it’s the best team I’ve ever been on. I’m proud of us.”
Central (26-11) started strongly versus McDevitt courtesy senior leadoff hitter Mitchell Crompton. For the second consecutive game, Crompton lashed the first pitch he saw for a single in the top of the first inning.
But McDevitt set the tone for his side of this matchup by next inducing a 6-4-3 double play grounder off the bat of sophomore Carter Bleakney.
This became a frustrating theme for the Maroons. McDevitt might get in a little trouble, but Effingham (22-15) always managed to escape unscathed.
“Proud of our guys. They battled,” Staab said. “For the most part, we had some quality at-bats off him. We just didn’t find holes. Tip your cap to McDevitt, he’s the real deal. He mixed it well, and it’s hard to get three hits in a row off that guy.”
McDevitt allowed one single in each inning along with one walk in both the second and seventh frames.
He helped his own cause with six strikeouts. The Flaming Hearts’ defense backed him up on other occasions.
Such as when senior shortstop Jack Harper made a leaping catch of a line drive from Bleakney in the fifth inning.
Or when junior second baseman Camden Raddatz snared a sharp liner hit by Central sophomore Luke McClure and doubled junior Charlie Hobbs off first base in the sixth.
“I felt like we did a very good job when we did allow a runner on of shutting it down pretty quick,” McNeely said. “We had that double play in the first inning, and then we doubled them up on a line drive. For us to be able to play good defense behind Josh and kind of shut those innings down before anything could really get started was huge.”
McDevitt also proved largely unflappable, save perhaps for when he walked senior Kendall Crawford on four consecutive balls with two out in the top of the seventh.
The epitome of this happened with two outs and Central junior Sam McArthur batting in the top of the second. With junior Chris Timmons on third base and Lehr on first, Lehr began trotting toward second base and clapping while McDevitt was holding his set position.
McDevitt completely ignored this act and fired a swinging third strike to McArthur.
“We had hits, but they just weren’t very timely. We couldn’t get them to fall when we needed them,” Lehr said. “They had a good guy on the bump. They earned it. They deserved it. They played well.”
“There’s a reason the kid’s moving on to play Division I baseball,” McNeely added. “He’s pretty focused on the mound, and he just does his thing.”
Harper led off the bottom of the first inning for Effingham with a single against Maroons junior starter Chase Bartlett. But Crompton couldn’t handle the ball bouncing off the turf in center field, allowing Harper to race all the way to third base.
Harper scored on a groundout from sophomore Kaden Koeberlein one batter later, giving the Flaming Hearts the only run they’d ultimately need.
Staab used four pitchers on the evening. Bartlett permitted two runs in two innings of work. He was tagged for three consecutive two-out singles in the bottom of the second, with junior Kaden Nichols producing an RBI hit.
Senior Owen Hobbs tossed 1 2/3 innings and surrendered Effingham’s other two runs. Both were scored in the bottom of the fourth, on RBI singles from Harper and Raddatz.
Crompton and McArthur finished up the game on the mound. Crompton fired two innings in which he struck out two, and McArthur recorded Maroons’ last out of the season.
“Just kind of mixing and matching again,” Staab said. “Credit (Effingham). They barrelled some balls up, and they had some good at-bats.”
All but one of Effingham’s 11 hits were singles, and its lone extra-base hit — a double from senior Myles Maxedon — didn’t result in a run being scored.
The Flaming Hearts simply broke through on offense when Central couldn’t.
“We just found ways to put the ball in play. We had those timely hits,” McNeely said. “I go back to Kaden Nichols laying down that bunt (ahead of Effingham’s two fourth-inning runs) and moving that runner to second. ... Those were two huge runs, I told them, whether anybody in the ballpark knows it or not.”
Even trailing by four runs with two outs in the top of the seventh, the Maroons remained energetic within their dugout. Lehr urged on Crompton from third base before Crompton flew out to center field and set off a celebration by the Flaming Hearts that was long overdue.
The Maroons will move forward without nine seniors who contributed to the program’s first super-sectional appearance since 2017 and helped Central win a Big 12 Conference title this season. It just won’t end with the team making the trip to Joliet this weekend for the state tournament.
“A lot of our lineup is real young. We’ve still got a lot of young guys,” Lehr said. “I feel like this was a very good experience for them, and I think they’ve all got bright futures.”