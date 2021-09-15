Bye weeks don’t exist in IHSA football. At least, they aren’t supposed to.
A litany of issues, however, is causing impromptu off dates to pop up on schedules across the state this fall.
Champaign Central and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s teams are among those most recently impacted.
Tim Turner’s Maroons will not compete this week after being unable to find a Week 4 replacement opponent for Big 12 Conference rival Urbana, which opted out of its varsity season on Aug. 31 because of low roster numbers and a lack of varsity experience.
“We’d already been discussing it a little bit when Urbana took their bow out, so it wasn’t a big surprise to (the kids),” Turner said. “Although we’d been trying to find an opponent, and they knew we actively tried to find an opponent. So there was a little bit of an element of, who are we going to play.”
Central officials announced via Twitter on Monday there would be no game to fill the Urbana-shaped void. The 7 p.m. Friday kickoff was supposed to serve as a home opener for the Maroons (0-3) at Tommy Stewart Field.
“We’ve been on the road for three weeks straight. It would’ve been nice to have a home game and have a home crowd there for that support,” Turner said. “But the idea of having a moment to catch our breath and focus on us (is appealing).
Mark Dodd’s Blue Devils, meanwhile, went without a Week 3 game after Watseka forfeited the Vermilion Valley Conference crossover matchup due to injury issues. They received a forfeit win as a result, improving to 3-0 in the process, but that also was their anticipated home opener.
Dodd and his athletes learned of this news last Friday morning, fewer than 48 hours before a scheduled Saturday afternoon kickoff versus the Warriors. It marked the second consecutive week in which BHRA dealt with an opponent’s late forfeit, as Dwight backed out of a Week 2 contest with the Blue Devils on the afternoon of Sept. 2 prior to a Sept. 3 kickoff. BHRA was able to schedule a Sept. 3 road trip to South Vermillion (Ind.) on short notice.
“I definitely sympathize with teams that have injury problems or numbers problems or COVID problems, because that can happen to anybody at any time,” Dodd said. “You have to think of the other team, too. It’s not just the team that’s struggling that suffers, and it’s just too late for us to get anybody. I think we were 0 for 37 as far as our phone calls trying to find a matchup.”
Dodd gathered his players last Saturday morning for “a little function together” and implored the kids to focus on this week’s opponent, Momence.
“I know they were disappointed. I’d be disappointed if they weren’t,” Dodd said. “But we got to go watch a couple football games over the weekend and see some of our upcoming opponents, so it wasn’t a total loss.”
As Dodd alluded to, a mix of COVID-19 issues, low roster numbers and injuries is causing more forfeits than were seen in many recent seasons. This problem cropped up during the condensed 2021 spring campaign and has continued through the ongoing fall slate.
Twenty-four area games have been forfeited so far this season for a variety of reasons, including Urbana’s final eight games and Sullivan/Okaw Valley’s last seven games. S/OV announced last week it was forgoing the remainder of its season because of low roster numbers. This doesn’t include Schlarman’s canceled 8-Man Association season, as the Hilltoppers announced their own low athlete turnout issues and made their decision before the season began.
By comparison, only two local games were forfeited across the 2019 and 2018 seasons. Clinton lost an opponent the former year and Ridgeview/Lexington the latter.
“You’ve got to understand this is the new normal,” Turner said. “You’re never going to know from week to week. As long as we’re dealing with the pandemic and things as they are, each week can change things.”
“I just feel like it’s some fallout from the COVID experience. I think kids have kind of drifted away from sports,” Dodd added. “They’ve had their hopes dashed, to some degree. You feel for that. But I think it’ll bounce back.”
One matter of concern in this altered prep football scheduling landscape is teams having to decide between accepting a forfeit win or finding a new opponent and potentially losing that matchup when a free victory was on the table.
The IHSA Board of Directors addressed the topic in its monthly meeting on Monday. A statement from the board affirmed that the organization’s bylaws don’t permit exhibition games, which is a potential workaround to the aforementioned problem — a team takes a forfeit win and then plays a game that doesn’t count toward its overall record instead of sitting out for a week.
“These rules exist for the benefit of student-athletes, as they place reasonable limitations on contests from a physical safety perspective while also helping maintain a sensible time balance from an educational perspective,” the board’s statement reads. “We understand that these policies are now under greater scrutiny given that the pandemic has created more forfeits which, in turn, allows for more rescheduling opportunities.”
The board cited potential negative repercussions come postseason time as another reason why it doesn’t want to permit exhibition games.
“The IHSA football playoffs remain unique, because they are the only IHSA postseason that a team must qualify for, and the qualification process includes a strength of schedule component that is dependent on each team having one result per week,” the board’s statement reads. “Despite the unique circumstances of this season, we believe that any exemption to these rules at this moment would have the potential to hinder the football playoff system while also having far-reaching implications on other IHSA sports.”
Dodd said the idea of exhibitions being allowed would be intriguing from a perspective of giving smaller schools the chance to “play up” against bigger schools, gaining that unique experience without fearing a loss.
“Everybody’s in a different place. Our program, we’ll play anybody. If we lose, we lose. But I don’t think it’ll knock us out of playoff contention,” Dodd said. “But if we were a struggling program, I think we’d think very differently on that. I think that option is certainly something to consider because of what’s been happening so far.”