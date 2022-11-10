CHAMPAIGN — Six Champaign Central girls’ swimmers delivered a nearly identical response to the same question.
“What are you most looking forward to about this week’s IHSA state meet, besides actual competition?”
The Maroons’ collective conclusion: getting to spend time with one another. Though there was a close second option on the table.
“A lot of games and talking,” junior Laura Taylor said, “and food.”
“I’m looking forward to the food. And the team bonding,” senior Samantha Cook added with a smile. “We’re going to Maggiano’s (Italian restaurant), so can’t really beat that.”
Coach Katie VanHootegem-Dunn will take the largest local contingent to this year’s state swimming and diving meet, which begins Friday and concludes Saturday at FMC Natatorium in the southwest Chicago suburb of Westmont.
Central qualified six state entries through last Saturday’s Centennial Sectional, including all three of its relay units.
Cook, Taylor, senior Caroline Hartmann, junior Olivia Terry and sophomores Babette Bradley and Olivia Dempsey are slated to hit the water in at least two events apiece. Junior Elise Ionin and freshman Macy Cappa will serve as alternates.
The quartet of Terry, Bradley, Dempsey and Hartmann make up the 200-yard medley relay, Taylor, Hartmann, Cook and Dempsey are the 200 freestyle relay and Taylor, Bradley, Cook and Terry will handle 400 freestyle relay.
On the individual front, Bradley will swim in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, while Terry will race in the 100 backstroke.
“As a senior, we’re able to finish my last year really strong. And as a freshman, it was, ‘OK, we’re at the bottom and we’re going to keep grinding and getting to the top,’” Hartmann said. “After being here for four years and being able to watch the team grow, and myself, it’s been very rewarding.”
Hartmann’s observation stems from the fact the Maroons advanced one entry to the state meet in 2019, when Cook qualified in the 500 freestyle as a freshman.
“Every year, (IHSA officials) do a rating system of how you enter the pool deck because there’s limited space,” said VanHootegem-Dunn, in her fifth season directing the Central girls’ swim team. “They take your entries — how many girls you have, how many relays, how many individual entries. This year, we were 15th out of the state, which is pretty good.
“We took Sam her freshman year, and I believe we were like 50-something. ... It’s cool to see how we’ve moved up through the years.”
Cook is well aware of the Maroons’ improvement since 2019.
“It shows me that ... there’s been such a change,” Cook said. “It means so much to me that we get to go to state with this big group, and that we get to share these memories together.”
Each of Central’s six expected state swimmers moved on from last year’s sectional in at least one event apiece as well, joined by then-senior Emily Hettinger.
“I love that we have such depth because having all of our fastest swimmers be seniors, that would kind of suck for the next upcoming years,” Taylor said. “It’s a really great diversity ... setting good examples of how to act.”
“It just makes it a lot easier (to compete),” Terry added, “because I know if maybe I don’t exactly do my best, I know we haven’t completely lost it. There are other girls who can pick it up and always swim great.”
Bradley is the top-ranked athlete — both among the Maroons and out of all local state qualifiers — heading into Friday’s preliminaries. Her 100 breaststroke sectional time of 1 minute, 5.17 seconds, rates 15th overall, and the top 12 performers in the prelims will advance to Saturday’s finals.
“Sectionals, I had a lot of nerves going in there. But now that I’ve made it to state, it’s more about enjoying myself,” Bradley said. “I just go into it with a positive mindset of having trust in my team, that we’re going to do well.”
This is exactly how VanHootegem-Dunn hopes all of her swimmers approach the state experience. Central is seeking its first state-medalist finish since 2009, but such an outcome isn’t the end all, be all in VanHootegem-Dunn’s eyes.
“My biggest goal for them is to just continue to swim faster,” VanHootegem-Dunn said. “If you get in the pool and you swim your best race you possibly can, you have to be satisfied with that.”
Pressure also becomes less prevalent for the Maroons because of the constantly upbeat vibes they bring to every situation.
“It’s easier to have all your friends around, and they always pump you up,” Dempsey said. “I’ve been on other swim teams. And, yes, we go to big meets and stuff, but this team especially, we have a really good atmosphere here. We’re more like a family.”