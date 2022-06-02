CHAMPAIGN — Jake Munroe will soon play baseball at John A. Logan College.
Zane Danielson will do the same at Lincoln Land Community College later this year.
On Wednesday evening at Spalding Park, each guy was trying to extend his high school athletic tenure by at least one more game. Munroe, a Champaign Central senior, got the better of Danielson, a Chatham Glenwood senior, early in the Class 3A sectional semifinal game between the two respective programs. Munroe led off the bottom of the first inning by launching a fly ball to deep right field off a pitch from the left-hander Danielson.
The ball struck the top of a white United Mechanical sign attached to the outfield fence, missing a home run by maybe 5 feet.
“Whenever we jump on somebody like that,” Munroe said, “we tend to do pretty well.”
But Munroe’s long double ultimately was the closest the Maroons came to scoring a run against the Titans.
Danielson danced around trouble all game and received just enough offensive support as Chatham Glenwood eliminated Central for the second consecutive postseason, this time by a 2-0 margin.
The Titans earned a 7-5 victory over the Maroons last year in a 3A sectional semifinal game.
“We were where we wanted to be. It just didn’t happen,” said Munroe, who reached base later Wednesday after being hit by a pitch. “Just incredibly proud of how far we came. People counted us out all the way. ... We were just always in it.”
Central (31-7) rallied in the seventh inning for a regional semifinal victory over Normal West last Thursday night and outlasted Normal U-High in an eight-inning regional championship game last Saturday to reach this date with Chatham Glenwood (30-7).
The Maroons simply weren’t able to find that critical swing of the bat when they needed it most versus the Titans.
“Just couldn’t get that big hit,” Central coach John Staab said. “(In the first inning) we feel pretty good that we’re going to get one, and not getting one there kind of hurts a little bit.”
With one out in the first inning and Munroe still at second base, sophomore T.J. Pipkins sent a grounder back to Danielson on the mound. After Danielson committed to throwing out Pipkins, Munroe took off for third base.
Titans junior first baseman Parker Detmers fired the ball across the diamond, and Munroe was ruled out by the third-base umpire.
“I probably got a little thirsty on the steal,” Staab said. “Those things happen. Our guys, we’re aggressive. That’s our mantra.”
That aggression again bit the Maroons in the second inning. Junior Mitchell Crompton drew a two-out walk but was caught trying to steal second by Chatham Glenwood senior catcher Will Plattner. Central remained in a scoreless tie thanks to senior pitcher Will O’Gorman. The 6-foot-6 left-hander, who will continue his baseball career at Parkland College, struck out four of the first six batters he faced and didn’t allow a baserunner in that stretch.
“We’ve rode our pitching pretty much all year long,” Titans coach Casey Erickson said. “And then once I saw their guy on the mound, I had a feeling both teams weren’t going to score many runs.”
O’Gorman ran into trouble during the third inning. He walked freshman Mason Marshall to lead off the frame, then issued a one-out free pass to Danielson.
Senior Nolan McMasters slashed a high fly to right field that kept on carrying, twisting Maroons sophomore Sam McArthur in knots before finding grass and scoring Marshall. After a pop-out by Plattner, senior Eli Curtis sent a hard grounder into the Spalding Park turf. The ball took a high hop, leaving Central unable to make a defensive play and scoring sophomore courtesy runner Landon Marconi.
That’s all the Titans could muster offensively for the entire game. O’Gorman went 6 1/3 innings on the bump, scattering four hits and three walks while striking out nine. Sophomore Chase Bartlett recorded the other two pitching outs on just two pitches.
“Will really grew this year. Really proud of him,” Staab said. “Wanted the ball in big games, (which was) something I didn’t see from him earlier in his career. To his credit, he wanted the ball in every big game this year and really threw well again (Wednesday).”
Central put at least one runner on base in six of the seven innings. The Maroons loaded the bags in the third with two outs and Pipkins coming to the plate, attempting to respond to Chatham Glenwood’s surge in the top of the frame. No dice as Pipkins popped out to second base.
Danielson tossed six innings, permitting three hits, three walks and one hit batter to go with five strikeouts. Curtis overcame a one-out single from junior Owen Hobbs in the bottom of the seventh to earn the save.
“(Danielson) attacks guys the way he wants to, most of the time,” Erickson said, “and I think he had a lot of confidence to the rest of their lineup (beyond Munroe).”
The Titans advance to Saturday’s 11 a.m. sectional final back at Spalding Park, where they’ll face either Mahomet-Seymour (25-5) or Springfield (28-8). The Bulldogs and Senators will square off at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The Maroons, meanwhile, will say goodbye to Munroe, O’Gorman and fellow seniors Carter Hall and Robin Risasi. A sad occasion. But also a statistic that indicates Central will return much of its core in 2023.
“We’re incredibly proud,” Munroe said. “Coach Staab said (there have been) five 30-win teams or something like that in his tenure. It’s crazy. It feels good to go out like that, but at the same time, we wanted to cap it all off with a state title. But it didn’t happen.”