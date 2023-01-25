CHAMPAIGN — Nine individual victories propelled Champaign Central to a comfortable victory in the Twin City boys’ swimming and diving meet at Unit 4 Pool on Tuesday evening.
Ohio State signee Nolan Miller was the lone Maroon to win two events, pacing the team’s winning effort with wins in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4 minutes, 39.40 seconds and in the 100 backstroke in 55.10.
He was joined atop the podium by teammates Garren Barker (100 butterfly, 55.13), Jackson Dillow (100 breaststroke, 1:06.42), Josh Lee (200 individual medley, 2:05.14), Trevor Plattner (100 freestyle, 52.53), Jonathan Smith (200 freestyle, 1:55.13), Avi Rhoades (diving) and Aidan Williams (50 freestyle, 22.09).
“Honestly I thought they swam a lot faster than what I anticipated,” Central coach Dave Young said. “We’ve been working really hard in practice and had a rough practice (Monday). We got up early and did some work (Tuesday) morning so the fact that they swam as fast was really impressive to me.”
Central finished with 433 points, besting Centennial (369), Urbana (246) and St. Thomas More (109). The Tigers boasted the event’s only other individual winner as Jesse Wald captured the 200 freestyle in 1:55.53.
“(Jesse) had a great 200 freestyle,” Urbana coach Michelle Zimmerman said. “I think he surprised himself. He’s been really working with his strategy in the 200 free and he didn’t win it by a lot, but he really brought it at the end.
“He had us coaches kind of pacing back and forth on the side of the deck because he started off third or fourth in the first 100 meters. To see him really turn it on in the back half of the race was exciting.”
The Maroons and Chargers split a pair of relays, with the Maroons’ combination of Williams, Miller, Lee and Timothy Norcross capturing the 200 medley relay in 1:43.16.
Evan Piercy, Tyler Oatman, Andrew Hemming and Gyujin Lee cruised to victory for Centennial in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:32.21.
With the IHSA postseason less than a month away, expectations are high for the Maroons down the stretch of the campaign. Tuesday night was just more proof of what Central is capable of when the calendar flips to February.
“We’re more than a two-man team,” Young said. “We’ve got these other guys that are bringing it. We’re excited to see what we can achieve as a team at sectionals and at the state meet.”