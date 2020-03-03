RANTOUL — Jeff Finke doesn’t believe his Champaign Central boys’ basketball players felt uniquely motivated because of the challenge in front of them.
Required to win three games in five days should they want to extend their season past the Class 3A regional round.
“We’ve competed in the regional really well over the years,” Finke said. “They know what it’s about, and they came out on a mission to play 32 minutes.”
That showed in the sixth-seeded Maroons’ 90-35 drubbing of ninth-seeded Rantoul during Monday’s regional quarterfinal on the Eagles’ court.
Pryce Punkay racked up 27 points to pace the offense for Central (16-15), which received 12 points from Khailieo Terry — including a thunderous two-handed dunk over an opponent — and 11 points from Isaiah Jackson.
Punkay opening the floodgates against Rantoul (5-27) set the tone for the Maroons to cruise to the semifinal stage.
“That first three ball got us into a flow,” Finke said. “When he’s going, we really do get going really well.”
Jackson only within the last two weeks returned to Central’s lineup after leaving the program early in the regular season to focus on baseball.
His added presence appears to have helped the Maroons strike even more of an offensive balance.
“It’s been great,” Finke said. “Isaiah’s been a part of (this group of Central athletes) for a super long time. ... We were excited to have him back.”
Kamryn Rome led the Eagles in defeat with 16 points.
The Maroons quickly must turn their focus to a 7 p.m. Tuesday regional semifinal with second-seeded Mahomet-Seymour (20-10), which is on a nine-matchup win streak and boasts Wisconsin-Milwaukee commit Grant Coleman among its ranks.
“We respect that program,” Finke said. “You can’t do much better than an undefeated month of February, as they were. It’ll be a war.”
One Central perhaps will come out a bit quicker in, having one extra game under its belt.
“We would love for that to happen,” Finke said. “Twenty-four hours ... isn’t much time to prepare, but we’ll do the best we can.”