CHAMPAIGN — When coach Justin Tomaska’s Champaign Central volleyball team entered the heart of its Big 12 Conference schedule on Sept. 13, the Maroons’ season record sat at 7-6.
With most of those losses occurring in a pair of challenging tournaments, Tomaska and his girls knew brighter days could be ahead for them.
Just how bright things have gotten is becoming agonizing for their opponents.
Central obtained its seventh consecutive victory on Tuesday night — each in league action — by sweeping rival Centennial 25-18, 25-13 during the teams’ annual Pink Night inside Coleman Carrodine Gymnasium.
“Their confidence is very high,” Tomaska said. “They set goals for themselves — very high goals — at the beginning of the season, and they’re doing whatever they can in practice, making adjustments, working on the shots that they hate to make in games.”
Few shots seemed too big to handle for the Maroons (14-6, 8-0 Big 12) versus the Chargers (7-20, 4-4) on an evening in which funds were raised toward breast cancer research.
With senior setter Olivia Gustafsson (16 assists) deftly handling final passes, athletes like senior middle Meg Rossow (eight kills), junior outside Kindle Williams (seven kills) and sophomore outside Bridget Cassady (four kills) could tee off almost at will.
“It’s so much fun,” Cassady said. “We get really excited to get all those sets. And especially when you get a really good kill and everyone hypes you up about it, it feels so good.”
Central never trailed in the contest, though Centennial battled through early hitting woes — including four across the first eight points — to tie things at 11 in the opening set.
The Chargers couldn’t build upon that momentum, and the Maroons instead were the ones who buckled down and found a groove that they never left.
“That first game, I told (my players), ‘We were clearly the underdog,’ and it’s a scary thing when you’re an underdog with no fear,” first-year Centennial coach Nicole Winkler said. “We came out fighting, and there was about four or five silly mistakes that, if they go our way, change that game.”
A Cassady kill forced a Chargers timeout with Central leading 17-12 in game one. Moments later, Cassady completed a three-play sequence in which she finished one kill and served two aces to further the Maroons’ advantage.
“We knew it was going to be pretty intense, just because it’s Centennial versus Central,” Cassady said. “But we really made sure to not hype it up too much ... because that’s when we start messing up. So we just played our game.”
A flurry of kills from Rossow and Williams in the second set’s initial stages set the tone for a more lopsided final score. Tomaska rotated several reserves into the match after Centennial’s final timeout, with the Chargers trailing 19-8.
Along with the aforementioned attack statistics, Central received eight digs from Gustafsson, seven digs apiece from Williams, Cassady and junior libero Cricket Wagner and three blocks from Rossow.
This outcome pushes the Maroons one step closer to an outright Big 12 championship. Central still must face Normal Community and Danville before the IHSA playoffs begin.
“Our goal this week, last week, was to stay healthy, win every match in two (sets),” Tomaska said. “Our goal is to win conference. And we’re not going to be playing our best at every single game, but just fixing our errors throughout the match, making adjustments (is our focus), and that’s what we did.”
Centennial was led by three kills apiece from junior middle Riley Ries, senior outside Riley McJunkin and sophomore setter Emily Pitcher, plus two aces from sophomore outside Lily Doughty.
“Just the nerves, the excitement of this (match) ... they come in, they’re emotional,” said Winkler, a former Central assistant coach. “In that first game, some of those errors were just like, ‘Oh, man, we’re in the middle of this moment.’ And we just kind of lost our heads for a second.”
The Chargers are in search of some positive momentum amid a six-match skid. A daunting pre-playoffs stretch of Normal U-High, Normal West, Normal Community and Chatham Glenwood doesn’t offer any gimmes.
“We’re trying to push this program to where we want it to be,” Winkler said. “Is it there yet? Probably not. I hope not. I keep telling them, ‘You want to be a program that’s competitive, that’s ready to fight, that teams come in looking forward to knowing it’s going to be a fight no matter what.’”