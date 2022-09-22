CHAMPAIGN — Cooper Carson, Christian Squire and Isaac Fisher each scored a goal for the Champaign Central boys’ soccer team in a 3-0 road victory over St. Thomas More on Wednesday night that saw the Maroons become the first team to defeat the Sabers (10-1) this season.
Still, the big win for Central (11-1-1) didn’t come as easily as the Maroons would have liked.
“We actually didn’t play the way we wanted to,” Central coach Alex Zarco said. “We usually try to keep the ball and have other teams just chase the ball, but (Wednesday night) we struggled to do that. But we still managed to get three goals, just from working hard.”
Cooper — Central’s leading scorer — started the scoring by striking on an assist from Ezra Bernhard before Diego Zarco set up Squire’s goal later in the first half.
Matthew Winterbottom dished a pass to Fisher that found the back of the net in the second half for the final nail in the coffin as the Maroons defense pitched a shutout.
It was a frustrating match at times, even as the offense started to break through.
“It was a really tough team. They were marking us,” Alex Zarco said. “That’s something that was new, we haven’t been marked this season, so some of our players were struggling with that. But you know, at the end of the day, we just seemed like we worked harder and we managed to get three goals and get the win.”
The marquee victory was just what the doctor ordered for Central, which suffered its only loss by way of a 2-0 defeat at Urbana on Sept. 15.
Prior to that loss to the Tigers, the Maroons had opened with a 10-match unbeaten streak (nine wins, one draw). The road ahead doesn’t get much easier; Central will travel to Peoria on Sept. 27 to face a Peoria Notre Dame team that ranked third nationally in the most recent United Soccer Coaches poll.
“I feel like we get in our heads and we’re like, ‘Oh, we’re the best team in the area,’” Zarco said. “Like we don’t have to try as much against these smaller teams, but sometimes, it hurts us because we go out there and just think that we’re going to get a win by not trying and teams give us a game.”
While Zarco is unconvinced the Maroons have played to their full potential in recent matches, a triumph over The News-Gazette’s top-ranked team seemed to add much-needed fuel to the fire.
“We just didn’t show up to play that game (against Urbana),” Zarco said. “This win means a lot. We have four games this week. … (St. Thomas More) was ranked number one, as of (Wednesday). And, you know, we obviously want to be the top team around the area. And we showed (Wednesday night) that we are.”