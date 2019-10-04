DANVILLE — Champaign Central and Danville football occupy the same boat these days.
Each program boasts the same record entering a crucial Week 6 Big 12 Conference matchup between the parties, taking place at 7 p.m. Friday at Danville’s Whitesell Field.
Both squads earned their victories in Weeks 2, 4 and 5. The current win total of each club’s past and future opponents comes out to 19.
The Maroons (3-2, 3-1) and Vikings (3-2, 2-2) even have similar offensive outputs, checking in at 174 and 161 points scored, respectively, thus far in 2019.
These comparisons don’t slip past each side’s head coach.
“We’re expecting a war,” second-year Central coach Tim Turner said. “Danville’s a great program that traditionally really brings their lunch pail when it’s time to play football.”
“When you play Central, it’s going to be a physical game,” third-year Danville coach Marcus Forrest added. “That’s the thing with running a wing-T (offense). If you don’t step up and you’re not disciplined and you can’t fill the gaps that you need to ... you’re going to be in trouble.”
One area in which these opponents diverge is recent postseason history.
The Maroons surprised in Turner’s first season at the helm, climbing into the Class 5A playoffs. The Vikings, meanwhile, missed out on qualification by a single win.
A victory for either team Friday means getting within one triumph of that coveted five-victory mark needed to be postseason eligible.
On the Central sideline, one focus is limiting turnovers that have proven a bugaboo through the first five games.
“What’s happened very often is we’re trying to get that extra yardage and going down and losing the ball like that,” Turner said. “Just kind of talking to my guys about, as we’re finishing runs, to cover up the ball a little bit and make sure to value the football.”
Should the Maroons pull ahead on the scoreboard this week, it’s likely to come on the back of a run game paced by Correyante Boyd (610 yards, five touchdowns), Tarell Evans (597 yards, four scores) and the recently-healthy Connor Milton (184 yards, two touchdowns).
As much respect as that trio will garner from opponents, Turner knows his offensive linemen — Jack Maggio, Nick Gunn, Brian Becker, Chase Vickers and Lavontae Pelmore — and tight end Sam Chapman possess an equal stake in Central’s rushing effort.
“Those guys are really carrying a load this year,” Turner said. “Those guys have made it easy for us to have lanes to run in. They very rarely get any kind of shoutout or any kind of love.”
Over in Danville’s corner, it’s the defense that’s come up big.
The Vikings dealt consecutive road shutouts — 46-0 at Centennial and 55-0 at Gary (Ind.) Roosevelt — in Weeks 4 and 5 while Devin Miles (737 yards, 10 touchdowns rushing) and his offensive cohorts shined.
Forrest credits numerous athletes for the abrupt shutdown of opposing offenses: safety/weakside linebacker Delrey Crowder, outside linebacker Mackhail Walker, defensive lineman Braxtyn Schroeder, safety Larvell Watkins and defensive end John Ward, among others.
“These are all kids who have been consistent, and what they do is they fly around and put bodies on people and get people on the ground,” Forrest said. “It’s not a matter of just making a big hit. It’s just actually getting hits, and they’ve been doing so much better running around as a team and just getting people on the ground.”
Should Danville continue down that path Friday, last year’s 33-22 loss to Central will be all but forgotten.
“As long as ... we stay disciplined, we play hard, we’ve got a chance to just have a real good game,” Forrest said. “We feel like if we do what we’re supposed to do, we’ve got a chance to come out on top.”
But if the Maroons’ run game gets rolling behind its blockers, Turner is more likely to see one of his own missions accomplished.
“One of our goals is to have as many wins in the Big 12 as possible,” he said. “It’s a tough conference, and any time you can pick up a win, whether it’s (against) a local team or out of the area, it’s certainly a feather in the cap.”