CHAMPAIGN — Zavier Neill, Seth Bowers and Derrick Cooper have at least four home games remaining in their Champaign Central High School football careers.
As of now, each of the four will occur where all of the Maroons’ home contests have transpired during their career: At Tommy Stewart Field, outside rival Centennial High School.
After recent efforts, though, the three Maroons and others on coach Tim Turner’s roster are allowing themselves to feel hopeful about getting the OK to play at least once within their actual home facility: the $7.1 million setup at McKinley Field.
“It’s the place where we put all of our sweat and blood in throughout the season,” Bowers, a senior center, said Tuesday during The News-Gazette’s first-ever prep football media days event. “So it’d be a great time to actually put our work to show on that field.”
On July 19, several Maroons canvassed the neighborhood around McKinley Field to request residents’ support for a “trial” game — Central’s scheduled Week 5 matchup versus Urbana — during a Saturday afternoon in mid-September.
This followed a 6-0 vote from the Unit 4 school board that supported such an action by Turner’s Maroons.
The Champaign City Council still needs to discuss and vote on the matter before a varsity football game can be played at McKinley Field.
Even without a formal decision in place, Bowers said he felt good about last month’s canvassing session once it concluded.
“For most of the neighborhood, it was a fairly positive experience,” Bowers said. “They were happy to see us just walking door to door with just wanting to get the word around. Others were very against us playing, so there’s two different sides to it.”
Some residents permitted the Central players to put small signs in their yards displaying support for “varsity football games at McKinley Field.” Signs expressing an opposing viewpoint are also visible around town.
“Just walking around the neighborhood, a lot of alumni from Central would be very happy to see us playing at our own field,” Bowers said.
The Maroons’ junior varsity and freshman teams have contested games at McKinley, as have some of Central’s other athletic programs.
“It’d be great to play at the field,” said Neill, a senior offensive and defensive tackle. “It’d bring a lot more pride if we could, like team pride.”
Cooper, a senior tight end and linebacker, pointed out that the Maroons already “work super hard” at McKinley Field during team practices, and they desire the opportunity to do the same in a competitive atmosphere.
“They put a lot of money into the field. ... They wanted something nice and new for us, gave us the new field,” Cooper said. “The fact we can’t play a game on it, it’s like a waste almost.”
Turner is glad to see his program drawing headlines in this fashion, regardless of the end result.
After Central posted a 6-4 record and earned an IHSA Class 5A postseason berth in 2018 — Turner’s first season in charge — the Maroons have been unable to finish with a winning record each of the last three seasons.
“It’s also provided some energy for us,” Turner said of attempts to bring varsity football to McKinley. “Adding the spark of maybe being able to play at our home field for the first time in many, many years really adds to that.
“I hope we get to do it, but the campaign of trying to do it, I think, is going to benefit our team immensely throughout the course of the season.”
Bowers agrees, viewing the canvassing session as an enjoyable off-field activity.
“We got to meet different groups of people,” he said. “Just getting close with our team actually was kind of fun, even if we were just sitting there campaigning.”
One issue with McKinley Field, from a varsity perspective, is the relative lack of available spectator seating. Bleachers extend to the 30-yard lines behind the home sideline, and the visiting side has none.
Cooper doesn’t think that will deter potential attendees. His eyes grow wide and a smile creases his face when asked about how fans might respond to the Central-Urbana game being at McKinley.
“A lot of the students would come out to see us play at our field,” he said.
“I know it’d be a lot, man,” Neill added. “The energy would just be so up there. It’d be crazy.”