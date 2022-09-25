CHAMPAIGN — Pitho Bwandundu couldn’t let Saturday’s final score leave him down in the dumps.
He and his Champaign Central football teammates “ran into a juggernaut,” as Maroons coach Tim Turner described it.
They were handed a 69-14 loss by Wheaton St. Francis, a program ranked fourth in the latest Associated Press Class 4A poll.
But there was more at stake than one team winning a nonconference game and the other losing under bright sunshine in front of nearly 500 fans.
Because this was the first varsity football game at the renovated McKinley Field facility, since the creation of a 2018 intergovernmental agreement initially prohibited such an event.
Central’s athletes finally could vie for a varsity victory on the turf field that previously hosted only their practices, along with games played by the Maroons’ freshman and junior varsity lineups.
“I’m supposed to be sad right now that we lost, but I’m really not. I’m just happy,” said Bwandundu, a senior. “I’m just happy to play here, happy to play with my brothers. It’s just the best feeling in the world.”
After months of discussion this year about the viability of varsity football at McKinley Field — and years of chatter before that — there was nothing left to do but play a game.
“It felt so good, just playing on the field we work on — sweat, laugh, where we just do everything,” Bwandundu said. “Playing here, it just felt different. ... Life just felt much easier.”
Turner told The News-Gazette earlier this week that the Maroons are accustomed to warming up at McKinley before traveling by bus to Tommy Stewart Field, where they typically play varsity games on rival Centennial’s campus.
Realizing there would be no buses to pick up the Central contingent this time around “played a little bit of a trick on us,” Turner admitted.
“I didn’t even know it would change things that much, just based on being home and being on the field,” said Turner, the Maroons’ fifth-year coach. “The biggest thing that changed was our focus. Typically, when we had to jump on that bus and go across town, it was a different focus.”
Turner became far less concerned with that focus level once he and his players emerged from their locker room.
Not a locker room filled with colors and signage geared toward Centennial’s program.
“It was real exciting to see people wearing your colors, people who support you, always looking out for you,” senior Kentrell James said. “Seeing them in the stands is really motivational and inspiring. ... I just love it. Our team loved this.”
Central won the pregame coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. A risky proposition, with coach Bob McMillen’s Spartans averaging 36.5 points per game entering the day.
But the Maroons ignored that, as well as St. Francis’ state ranking, and forced a fumble on the Spartans’ first offensive play of the game.
Bwandundu recovered the ball after one of his teammates used his helmet to jar it loose.
The abrupt turnaround — Central’s offense taking the field at the Spartans’ 22-yard line mere seconds into the matchup — sent spectators into a frenzy within McKinley’s home bleachers and along the black fence surrounding the field.
“I was just excited. It was like, ‘Oh, this is my home,’” Bwandundu said of his reaction to snagging the ball. “Nothing like it.”
Five plays later, James took a handoff from sophomore quarterback George Rouse. James scampered to his right and plunged between a few St. Francis tacklers to log a 2-yard touchdown.
The first varsity points in this new history of McKinley Field were scored by a Maroon.
“That was awesome,” Turner said. “Kentrell’s been around the program for four years now, and has been one of the guys that has really been a catalyst and trying to get us playing on this field.”
The Spartans (5-0) rapidly recovered, though, showing why they’re so highly regarded in the state rankings.
They led 49-7 at halftime, creating a running clock through the entire second half.
Another Central highlight on the afternoon was senior Jabari Hamilton recording a sack of St. Francis junior quarterback Alessio Milivojevic.
Bwandundu then gave the Maroons (1-4) one more moment to get excited about. On a third-down play late in the third quarter, he took an end-around handoff to the left and sprinted 80 yards for a touchdown.
“I’m just glad to be playing on (McKinley Field for) my last ride,” James said. “I’m just happy the city council let us play here.”
Turner wasn’t willing to dive into whether he hoped Saturday afternoon’s game could lead to more varsity action at McKinley.
“We’ll still strap it on and play wherever we’ve got to go,” Turner said, “and I’m going to enjoy this day.”