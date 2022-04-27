CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Central had to adjust its style of play in the second half after struggling to execute on Centennial’s bigger field Tuesday night in the Big 12 Conference and intracity rivalry. Maintaining possession was an issue for the Maroons.
An early second half goal for Central — sophomore midfielder Grace Pelz scoring off an assist by sophomore striker Sophia Adams — changed the dynamic of the match. The Maroons (7-5) better maintained possession from that point on, fended off counterattack opportunities by the Chargers and held on for the 1-0 victory.
“We started to get a little more possession in the second half passing the ball around and sending the ball into the box,” Central coach Steve Whiteley said. “The first, we just didn’t execute the way we’re capable of in terms of holding onto the ball and trying to break them down. We did a little better in the second half to get some more goal scoring opportunities. Centennial was able to eliminate some of the better, scoring chances. All credit to Centennial for keeping it to 1-0.”
Centennial (3-10-2) entered Tuesday’s rivalry match with its entire starting lineup healthy for the first time all season. But it didn’t last. Chargers starting goalkeeper Kelsie Pitcher suffered a blow to the back during a scrum in the box late in the first half and couldn’t return.
That left keeper duties to Emma Shields, who also played in the junior varsity match.
“Emma Shields came in and made some amazing saves in the second half,” Centennial coach Thair Al-Saqri said. “She made a great free kick save and a few other saves. … Sometimes, the ball doesn’t roll your way at times. (Tuesday), unfortunately, the ball didn’t roll our way, but our girls did not give up.”
Whiteley said Central’s improved ability to possess the ball in the second half came from changing its angle of attack.
The Maroons were better able to find gaps and seams in the Centennial defense and created better scoring opportunities. The lone goal of the match came by putting pressure on Shields in goal and scoring off a ricochet.
“We still controlled the ball for big chunks of that second half,” Whiteley said as the match reverted to a scoreless stalemate after Central’s goal. “It became a counterattack game for Centennial to try and win the ball off of us and counter. When we do make mistakes, we have players (in the back line) that can control them a little bit or force them into low percentage chances. We controlled the tempo in the second half and eliminated some of those opportunities for them.”
That forced Centennial into adjusting its attack.
Up the middle was a no-go for the Chargers.
“We had to figure out a different tactic to go to the side and to the corners, which was effective for us,” Al-Saqri said. “That was more of our counterattack. I believe we did a pretty great job in that last 15 minutes putting the pressure on them.”