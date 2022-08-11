CHAMPAIGN — If Champaign Central is approved to play a varsity football game this season at its McKinley Field facility, it won’t include Urbana as the opponent.
That’s fine by Maroons coach Tim Turner, though he was saddened to see the Tigers on Wednesday canceled their 2022 varsity schedule because of low athlete turnout.
“The want for us to play a game on that field had nothing to do with who we play and more to do with us wanting a true home game at McKinley Field,” Turner said. “I’m hopeful we’ll still be able to get some competition for that weekend.”
Turner’s comments came less than 24 hours after he and 20 of his athletes participated in Tuesday’s Champaign City Council meeting, which addressed the possibility of amending an existing intergovernmental agreement to allow Central a varsity contest at its home field.
The Maroons’ proposal for this had them hosting Urbana on Sept. 24 at 1 p.m.
“I believe my administration has already put out some feelers to try and find a replacement game,” Turner said. “We were understanding that this was something that could happen for Urbana.”
Central’s regular-season schedule includes three other home game dates: Sept. 16 against Centennial, Sept. 30 against Peoria Notre Dame and Oct. 20 against Peoria Richwoods.
“With the timing of it, I’m not sure that’s a true, viable option,” Turner said when asked if he felt the McKinley game could instead encompass one of those three dates. “The better option is finding a team that doesn’t have a Week 5 game. That’s what I think would probably be our best-case scenario.”