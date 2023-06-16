CHAMPAIGN — Don’t be fooled by Champaign Central football’s relative youth.
A group of skill players, headlined by quarterback George Rouse and running back Ronald Baker III, lend to belief that the Maroons are poised for a step forward in the Big 12 Conference.
“What I do know is that this football team will be competitive,” Maroons coach Tim Turner said. “This football team will be a team that, win or lose, after the game the opposing team is going to know that they’ve been in a fight, and that’s all I can ask.”
The Maroons — who check in at No. 10 in The News-Gazette’s preseason Top 10 ahead of the 2023 season — finished last fall with a 3-6 record and are aiming to end a postseason drought that dates to their last appearance in the Class 5A playoffs in 2018.
That was Turner’s first season as Central’s head coach after serving as an assistant within the program for 11 seasons prior. He’s installed a physical brand of offense in the four seasons since.
Enter Baker, who created numerous highlights as a sophomore last season that included a 90-yard kickoff return and a 70-yard touchdown rush in a 26-8 victory against Peoria Notre Dame on Sept. 30.
“I feel like this year, among all the other years, I feel like we’ll probably have a better team bond and that will help a lot,” Baker said.
Baker, a dynamic playmaker, and the Maroons’ offensive line will be front and center in Central’s plans this fall.
“They’re young guys, but that doesn’t stop them from being good,” Turner said. “They’ve matured over the course of this offseason, so I’m excited to see where they go.”
The Maroons’ offensive line — headlined by senior Wes Collins and juniors Dawson Caldwell and Aidan Walker — has only gotten better since last year’s campaign, according to Turner.
Just not in the way one would think from a young group. Caldwell and Walker enter with relative experience after playing nine games apiece as sophomores last season.
An enticing prospect for Baker.
“I had them last year, but the work that they’re putting in this year, it’s definitely going to pay off,” Baker said. “Hopefully, we thrive.”
They’re just as excited to get to work in the trenches.
“We’ve changed up blocking schemes, and we’ve started to bond more together and help each other on what we need to do to get better,” Caldwell said.
“Some of the guys, they’re new to the team so they don’t know what they’re doing yet and everyone who’s experienced, they’ll help them out and help them learn plays and teach them how to play ball.”
Leading the offense is Rouse, who Turner believes has the skills necessary to succeed in a Wing-T offense.
Rouse didn’t pass often last season as a sophomore, instead relying on the efforts of Baker and Jonnie Wilson in the backfield.
“George has had a fantastic offseason and his skill set for running the ball, for the things that we want to do, has improved,” Turner said.
That isn’t to say that Rouse can’t air it out, if needed.
“Not just that, but also his passing accuracy has improved, as well,” Turner said. “Just based on what we do, I could see George getting plenty more opportunities to throw the ball around a little bit again.”
Rouse is aiming to get the Maroons back into the playoff fold.
“People think that it’s a lot of pressure, but it’s not as much as you think,” Rouse said. “When you’ve got a great offensive line, you’ve got Ronald Baker the touchdown maker, some great receivers out there and then a great defense to keep you off the field, that’s what makes my life easier.”
Central’s offense will lead a largely inexperienced defensive unit looking to shore up some losses from last season. Many of the Maroons’ defensive starters last season have since graduated, including standout defensive back KJ Phillips.
Demian Villagomez will return to anchor the Maroons’ defensive line with help from senior linebacker Everett Wood.
“I’ve got guys that are working their tail off and I can see where we are penciling some guys in, but if I had to tell you on June 15th what that defense will look like, I couldn’t really tell you that,” Turner said.
“I can tell you that we’ve got a pretty good depth going, and I’m excited about what we’re going to be able to get accomplished on the defensive side of the ball, as well.”
There are peaks and valleys among a tough Big 12 slate lies ahead for the Maroons. The positives: The Maroons won’t face reigning Class 5A state runner-up Peoria for the second season in a row and will open their season with five games in Champaign County, including a home game against nonconference opponent Lanphier on Sept. 9 and a game at Urbana on Sept. 22.
But Central’s first two games are against Normal West, which has made the Class 6A playoffs 12 times in a row, and Normal Community, which hasn’t missed the postseason since 1995 across three different classes.
“By the end of game two,” Turner said. “you’ve got an idea of who you are and what needs to happen to be successful.”
A daunting schedule hasn’t derailed the Maroons’ aspirations.
“(Our goal is to) to make the playoffs,” Walker said. “(Improve from) last year and try to elevate from there.”
The Maroons’ offseason isn’t off to the same start it was a year ago, when the prospect of the program playing its first-ever game at McKinley Field included players speaking at city council meetings and immersing themselves in the local political scene.
It ultimately worked — Central hosted Wheaton St. Francis on Sept. 24 — in more ways than one.
“They were able to learn about politics,” Turner said, “and they were able to be a part of it.”
In the absence of having to focus on a contentious debate about where to play their games, Turner and his staff have been able to focus more on building the team’s identity so far this summer.
Rouse said the rapport on this team is evident. Wood agrees.
“I started playing football freshman year,” Wood said, “and ever since then, it’s helped me grow as a person.”
Central’s fortunes could soon be in line to grow as well.
“I will say this, (but) I won’t let the guys say this: Champaign Central football is in line for an upturn,” Turner said. “We’re going to be playing competitive football and the city, the conference and the state will have to notice it.”