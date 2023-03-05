CHAMPAIGN — Scott Davis’ Champaign Central boys’ tennis lineup is dotted with intriguing stories.
Can Ezra Bernhard capture the IHSA Class 1A state singles medal he came so close to snatching last season?
What doubles combinations will Davis turn to as this season rolls along, after Elliot Gulley and Avi Rhodes won two matches in the 2022 1A doubles state draw?
How will Gulley conclude his competitive tennis career before completely turning his focus to hockey?
Why does Wade Schacht use a two-handled tennis racket on the court?
And who is the new Maroon from Spain?
These are the most prominent talking points for Davis and his athletes as they ready for their 2023 season opener, a March 28 dual at Normal U-High.
“We’ve got around two dozen kids when it’s all done, and it’s nice to have that number,” Davis said. “We’ve got a lot of experience. It’ll be a very competitive situation his year.”
One concrete element of Davis’ roster is the junior Bernhard playing at No. 1 singles.
A two-time News-Gazette All-Area boys’ tennis first-team choice, Bernhard advanced to the previous 1A state singles consolation quarterfinals and finished the tournament with a 4-2 record.
“Definitely helped my confidence a little bit,” Bernhard said. “The main thing that it does is motivate me ... to just go for the title this year. However far I can go, it’s really just motivation for me.”
Gulley and Rhodes, both juniors, ranked runner-up in the local sectional’s doubles draw last season before their state run. The duo that defeated them, Centennial brothers James and Max Braun, won’t be an obstacle this time around. James Braun graduated and Max Braun is no longer with the Chargers’ program.
And yet, Davis is interested in potentially mixing up some aspects in the doubles department.
“It’s hard to say. I definitely might experiment a little bit,” Davis said. “It could be Elliot and Wade this year. Elliot and Avi had a lot of success last year. ... Got a lot of options, which is nice as a coach.”
One reason Davis might want to make changes in his doubles ranks is Gulley’s major athletic commitment outside of tennis.
Gulley plays hockey with the Chicago Fury youth program. And he’s leaving Champaign after this school year to make a bigger leap in that sport.
“I’m moving to Eagle River, Wisconsin, to play hockey, and it’s called North American Hockey League. So I’ll be doing that next year,” said Gulley, a center who has played hockey since he was 5 years old. “But I’ve played tennis ever since I was 10 or 11, so it’s my second sport. Use it as conditioning and whatnot, so it works well.”
The senior Schacht, who won a Class 2A boys’ golf state championship earlier this school year and is a three-time News-Gazette All-Area Golfer of the Year, provided Davis a steady hand toward the bottom of the Maroons’ singles lineup last season.
Perhaps Schacht’s hands are a little steadier because of the unique racquet he uses. It’s black and double-handled.
“When I was first learning to play tennis around 5, my dad broke his wrist. My dad’s a great tennis player, and he had to switch to two-handed because it made his backhand a lot easier on his left wrist,” Schacht said. “And that’s kind of how I learned to play.
“It’s legal, and it allows me to do some cool things. It has its downsides. It’s not an advantage or anything. It’s just a different style of play.”
Speaking of different, one of Central’s sophomore athletes this season is new not only to Davis’ team, but to the United States, as well.
Spaniard Abel Vines arrived in Illinois about six months ago. His mother, Ana Latorre Vines, teaches history at Central. Abel played soccer for the Maroons last fall.
That allowed the younger Vines to bond with Bernhard, also a member of the boys’ soccer team.
“Tried to hit with him (a few months ago), and it went great. He’s a really good player,” Bernhard said. “His movement (is great). He’s a really fast player. He can get to any ball you hit, really.”
Bernhard admitted he’d be interested in teaming with Vines in a doubles capacity. Davis also is considering that idea, though he said he needs to see Vines play a little more first.
“Just talking to Abel’s mom, she said he loves doubles,” Davis said, “the team aspect of it.”
On the fringe of the varsity lineup last season was Peter Smith, now a senior who represented the Maroons in last November’s boys’ cross-country state meet.
Davis cited Smith, along with senior Sam Balogh and junior Tommy Costello, as guys who will vie for varsity positions this spring, alongside the holdovers from last year and the newcomer Vines.
“Cross-country helps out a lot,” Smith said. “That sport gave me a lot of endurance. That’s key. That’s very critical in a tennis match, being able to ... play for a long time, because matches can really drag out.”
Even with differing backgrounds, there is a uniform message from Davis’ athletes.
They want Central to win its first sectional team championship since 2014. And they want to send a healthy Maroons contingent to May’s Class 1A state tournament in the Chicago suburbs.
“The team has a close bond. Everyone’s friends, so that’s really important. And we all want the best for each other, so that’s awesome to see,” Gulley said. “Hopefully, we can make a far run this year. We’re going to send some guys to state, too, so hopefully we do pretty well.”