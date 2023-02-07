CHAMPAIGN — Dave Young regularly gives off even-keel vibes as the Champaign Central boys’ swimming and diving coach.
Both he and his athletes were tested in that regard on Saturday afternoon, into Saturday night and through the rest of the weekend.
When Young’s Maroons departed from Central Park Pool in Peoria on Saturday evening, they believed they had captured a Big 12 Conference team championship.
The program’s first league title since 2012.
They were told they’d staved off defending titlist Normal Community 381-372 on the 10-team varsity scoreboard. Central’s athlete contingent flung itself into the water for a celebratory team photo upon hearing the news.
“The officials signed off. They announced we were the winner. The team jumped in the pool,” Young said Monday, while preparing for the Maroons’ latest practice at Unit 4 Pool. “It was a fun bus ride home. They were celebrating.
“Later that night, I was kind of just checking my email. Derek Amerman, the coach at (meet host) Peoria Notre Dame, said, ‘Hey, I am so sorry.’”
Young said someone informed meet officials after the competition that event and team scores were tallied incorrectly.
Young said the Big 12 meet typically is scored in the same way as IHSA sectional and state meets — with a 12-place system.
Winners of individual events receive 16 points, relay-event champions earn 32 points and the next 11 finishers in each event also garner points.
Those who place between second and 12th in an individual event are awarded points on a 13-12-11-10-9-7-5-4-3-2-1 scale. Those who place between second and 12th in a relay event acquire points on a 26-24-22-20-18-14-10-8-6-4-2 scale.
But that’s not how Saturday’s Big 12 meet initially was scored. Instead, events were scored using a 16-place system. Young said this is common at larger regular-season meets, such as the Carl Sandburg Invitational that Central placed fifth in last month.
This system gives 20 points to individual event winners followed by an output of 17-16-15-14-13-12-11-9-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 for second through 16th positions.
And it bestows 40 points to relay-event champions followed by an output of 34-32-30-28-26-24-22-18-14-12-10-8-6-4-2 for second through 16th positions.
All 10 teams that hit the water in Peoria on Saturday wound up losing a significant number of points after meet officials performed a recalculation from 16-place scoring to 12-place scoring.
But Central lost a few more points than Normal Community, and the Maroons’ 279 score left them just barely behind the Ironmen’s 282 total.
“There were some discrepancies,” said Young, who added that Big 12 athletic directors met Monday to sort out the situation. “They ended up declaring Normal was going to be the winner. It doesn’t diminish how proud I am of the kids. They all swam well.”
Young said he didn’t pay especially close attention to how past Big 12 meets were scored. His real-time focus is more centered upon how his athletes are performing in each of their events.
But, of course, Young would need to tell his kids that they no longer were conference champions.
“I kind of was like, ‘Should I wait and tell them?’ Nah, I’ve always been straightforward with them,” Young said. “So I sent a little chat to everybody. ... They took it well. I’ll be honest, our sectional guys haven’t really talked about it much.”
That was reflected in the lead-up to Monday’s practice.
No tears.
No words of anger.
No demonstrations of frustration.
The Maroons prepared as they typically would. The varsity leaders, after all, have less than two weeks to gear up for the Feb. 18 sectional meet at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center.
“I don’t know too much about (the scoring discrepancy). I actually haven’t been too involved with whatever happened,” said senior Nolan Miller, the reigning News-Gazette All-Area boys’ swim and dive Athlete of the Year who placed second in two events at last year’s IHSA state meet.
“Looking at (the Big 12 meet) individually, I had good swims. I did what I wanted to do at that meet,” Miller continued. “As an overall team thing, our goal this year was to win Big 12s. To think we had it for a minute was very exciting. ... To just have it taken away kind of sucks.”
But neither Miller nor fellow senior Aidan Williams is treating the change in result as the end of the world.
Miller, an Ohio State signee, won the 200-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle on Saturday, while Williams placed first in the 50 freestyle and the two teamed up with freshmen Garren Barker and Jonathan Freeburg to secure the 200 freestyle relay title.
Central added event victories from Barker in the 100 butterfly and junior Avi Rhodes in diving.
“We all did what we needed to do,” Williams said. “We’re just working hard, tapering for sectionals. Hopefully we all have good swims.”
Young describes his current roster as the hardest-working of his Maroons tenure, which began in 2016. Bouncing back from the unusual Big 12 situation, he believes, won’t be especially difficult.
“It’s not too often that I find guys outside of Aidan that I can kind of pick up, put on my back through practice, have them keep up with me,” Miller said. “This year, we’ve had guys with some work ethic that have wanted to get better.”
Central has won each of the last three local boys’ swimming and diving sectional championships, plus 2021’s condensed end-of-season meet brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With Big 12 hardware taken off the Maroons’ shelf, they now have a little extra drive to obtain yet another sectional plaque later this month.
“One-hundred percent,” Williams said. “I don’t think, at least for the varsity guys, Big 12’s really on our minds. ... We’re all just going for sectionals. It’s just part of the process.”