CHAMPAIGN — A no-hitter usually isn’t in play when both baseball teams produce multiple runs during a game.
Tuesday’s crosstown rivalry matchup between Champaign Central and Centennial provided an exception.
“I wasn’t really paying attention to that, to be honest,” Maroons junior Owen Hobbs said. “We were just out here trying to win the game. But, yeah, I honestly forgot about that.”
Hobbs logged a nearly-spotless 2 2/3 innings of relief pitching, combining with junior starter Kendall Crawford on a five-inning no-hitter as Central cruised past Centennial 15-2 on a chilly, damp night at Spalding Park.
“I’d say this is the most hyped we’ve been for a game all year,” Hobbs said. “We definitely need to keep that intensity going into Thursday (for the teams’ rematch) and we should be good.”
Things got off to an odd start between the Maroons (20-5) and Chargers (4-12) before a single pitch was thrown.
Game 1 of the split doubleheader was slated to occur at Centennial’s field before the squads reconvened Thursday at Central’s facility. But poor weather Monday night and throughout Tuesday led to a reversal, because the Spalding Park setup includes an all-turf infield.
“Just bad spring weather. It just won’t let up,” Maroons coach John Staab said. “It’s unfortunate because it’s a big series. ... We’ve done this before with Urbana and Centennial, so it was not out of the realm that this could happen.”
Chargers coach Sam Flowers is plenty familiar with that fact. Yet it didn’t make the adjustment, which was announced earlier Tuesday, any easier to prepare for.
“If you’re playing at home, you’ve got a routine that you do,” Flowers said. “Now, we’ve got to move it to a road game (and) everything changes, so now we’ve got to deal with it. But that’s kind of how it’s been this whole spring.”
It initially appeared as if a sizable crowd, braving the less-than-ideal weather, would be treated to a fairly normal baseball game otherwise.
Crawford sent down the first three Centennial batters down in order, tossing two strikeouts. Chargers junior starter Brody Stonecipher retired two of the first three hitters he faced afterward.
But a two-out fielding error by Centennial in the bottom of the first inning opened the door for a wild evening.
The Maroons ended that frame leading 2-0 courtesy a two-run single by sophomore Charlie Hobbs.
Crawford’s pitch control abruptly disappeared in the top of the second, as he issued four consecutive walks. Two of those runners came around to score — one on a passed ball, the other on a bunt from senior Griffin Doyle — to knot the score at 2.
Central kept its foot on the gas offensively, using a combination of three base hits, two walks and four more Chargers errors to tack on five runs in the bottom of the second. Brothers Owen and Charlie Hobbs and senior Jake Munroe each accounted for one RBI in that stretch.
Crawford was lifted from the mound with one out in the top of the third after delivering his fifth walk of the outing. Owen Hobbs grabbed the pitching spotlight from there, facing nine opponents and striking out six of them while allowing one walk.
“Owen came in and did the job,” Staab said. “He was on the shelf the first few weeks of the season, so he’s starting to get back into form.”
The Maroons’ bats limited how long Owen Hobbs needed to pitch as on-and-off mist sprayed through the sky.
Central sent 12 hitters to the plate in the bottom of the third and generated seven runs. Stonecipher slipped on the slick turf during one of his follow-throughs and appeared to aggravate his left hamstring, though he gutted through a few more batters before ceding pitching duties to senior Adam Simmons.
“Brody is our dog,” Flowers said. “He’s a guy that’s going to go get the baseball and do what he has to do. Conditions kind of played a toll on him.”
“I was a little bit worried about it, because I didn’t want to end up with a broken leg,” Owen Hobbs added when asked about taking the bump after Stonecipher’s spill. “But I started to settle in, and it ended up being fine.”
Owen Hobbs and junior Mitchell Crompton each swatted a two-run single in the Maroons’ half of the third. Senior Carter Hall and junior Kevin Lehr each added one RBI.
Central actually could’ve piled on further if not for a great diving catch by Centennial junior center fielder Kameron Ross on a sinking liner off Crawford’s bat. But even that play ended with the Maroons scoring a run, on a throwing error after the catch.
Charlie Hobbs finished with a team-high four RBI on the night, driving in the Maroons’ last run with a fourth-inning single.
“Charlie’s really stepped up as a sophomore. He’s stepped up and embraced his role,” Staab said. “He put together some good at-bats.”
Central benefited from a patient, small ball-based approach at the plate. Twelve of the club’s 13 hits were singles, and the Maroons tacked on six walks, as well. The Chargers drew six walks in their own right, with Simmons notching two of them. A lack of hits to pair with those free passes, however, doomed Flowers’ crew when trying to keep pace with Central.
“We’ve been doing a good thing in not chasing too many bad balls,” Flowers said. “That just showed the discipline that we do have at the plate when it’s our time to hit, so that I’m OK with.”
With such a lopsided outcome in the front half of this Big 12 Conference doubleheader, Owen Hobbs and the Maroons know Centennial will be additionally motivated for Thursday’s meeting.
“I can’t wait for it,” he said. “It’s going to be fun.”