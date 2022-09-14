CHAMPAIGN — Diego Zarco remembers how last fall’s regular-season match between the Champaign Central and Centennial boys’ soccer programs ended on the scoreboard.
“We tied them 1-1, and that felt bad,” the Maroons’ junior said. “This year, we wanted to come back (and) get the dub.”
Central achieved that result Tuesday evening, with Zarco scoring one goal and assisting on another to help the Maroons defeat the Chargers 4-1 at Centennial Soccer Complex.
“We all put in the work. That’s why we came out on top,” Zarco said. “We just have to work on the combinations (of passes). The combinations are what break up the (opposing) teams. If we keep getting combinations, we should be able to break down any team.”
Central (9-0-1, 2-0-1 Big 12 Conference) didn’t require all that much time to use an especially potent combination versus Centennial (2-5-1, 1-2-1).
Zarco and senior Cooper Carson found themselves in the middle of the pitch in the eighth minute, nearing the Chargers’ goalkeeper box.
One short pass from Zarco to Carson was followed by a similar small connection from Carson to Zarco. And then another quick little boot from Zarco to Carson.
Each of these moves slowly inched the ball toward Centennial junior goalie Tresody Ondongo.
The Chargers’ defenders wound up giving Carson just a bit too much space after the final pass, and the lanky striker sent a low shot skipping along the grass and past Ondongo to stake the Maroons to an early 1-0 lead.
“We actually practiced some of those combinations (Monday), and I told them to use it (Tuesday), and they did,” said Alex Zarco, Central’s first year coach and Diego’s older brother. “We’ve been struggling to do that against other teams, and this is the first game we’ve managed to stick to the game plan.”
Coach Jim Meissen’s Centennial squad — which starts six sophomores — refused to call it a night after Carson’s goal.
Instead, the Chargers played back at the Maroons with equal aggression and earned a free kick from the top of Central’s box in the 12th minute.
Sophomore Ryder Perry curled a perfectly-placed shot into the net’s far top corner and past Maroons senior keeper Gabriel Seeber for a 1-1 tie.
“It’s obviously nice, but we need to be better all around instead of getting to the point of free kicks,” Meissen said. “We had our moments. We need to do better.”
Centennial nearly turned the momentum from Perry’s strike into a one-goal lead.
In the 23rd minute, sophomore Nemo McKissick used his blistering speed to carry the ball past the Maroons’ bench and toward Seeber. McKissick then flung a well-placed cross that turned into a shot on goal, which Seeber needed to bat away.
The Chargers pounced on the ball and created two more shot attempts in a 10-second span.
One was saved by junior defender Ezra Bernhard while Seeber regained his footing. And the other was knocked down point-blank by Seeber himself, again sending him to the ground before his teammates cleared the crease.
“When we play it quick ... it’s when we’re playing better,” Meissen said. “They were jazzed and excited because we were on the doorstep and just didn’t get it in. We get that and it’s more interesting.”
Instead, Central used the frantic moment as a wake-up call.
A Maroons corner kick in the 25th minute appeared to conclude with the ball going out of bounds next to the Chargers’ net. But Central kept the ball within the spray-painted white boundary, opening the door for sophomore Abel Viñes to tap home an uncontested goal.
The Maroons then earned a short free kick chance in the 32nd minute, which Diego Zarco pounded short side past a lunging Ondongo.
Just like that, Central went into halftime with a 3-1 advantage it never relinquished. Junior Matthew Winterbottom contributed the final goal when he converted a penalty kick in the 65th minute to put Central ahead 4-1.
All four of the Maroons’ tallies were the result of commitment to aggression on offense — pinpoint passing on the first, sticking with a seemingly dead play on the second, and drawing short shot attempts on the third and fourth by forcing Centennial’s defense to make plays.
Central actually took two penalty kicks in the match, with senior Tim Ngugi sending the other wide to his right in the first half.
“That’s our number one thing, to keep the ball. But also, if we get that chance to turn and go at them, we know we have to use that opportunity,” Alex Zarco said. “That’s exactly what we want.”
Despite suffering its second defeat in as many days after the Chargers lost 2-0 to Normal U-High on Monday, Meissen’s Chargers gathered in a line after the final horn and swayed back and forth to the sounds of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” through the complex’s public-address system.
It’s a new concept for Meissen, whose fairly young roster is taking its lumps but seeing growth.
“Just wanted something where, whatever goes on, there’s always a (positive) memory,” Meissen said. “Worked out great with parents and kids and alumni coming in.”
Alex Zarco’s Maroons may be singing that same song Thursday night, if they’re able to secure the Wright Street regular-season sweep.
That’s when Central is slated to visit Urbana (6-2-1) in another Big 12 match. The Maroons defeated the Tigers 3-1 at the Urbana Tournament earlier this month to hand Urbana its first loss of the season.
“It’s going to start (Wednesday) with practice. We’ve got to stay focused, be ready,” Diego Zarco said. “This win doesn’t mean anything right now. We want the long run.”