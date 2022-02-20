CHAMPAIGN — What came down to another close battle between crosstown rivals Champaign Central and Centennial went in the Maroons’ favor on Saturday at Unit 4 Pool.
Central’s boys’ swimming and diving team outscored the Chargers 227-220 to win a sectional title. Uni High was third (195), followed by Urbana in fourth (130) and Mahomet-Seymour in fifth (124).
Sullivan (sixth), Danville (eighth), Monticello (ninth) and St. Thomas More (10th) rounded out the area teams at Saturday’s sectional.
“It meant a lot to them. They have worked really hard this year,” Maroons coach Dave Young said of the sectional title. “Super proud. It was a really close meet. I can never predict how these meets will turn out. It’s a friendly competition between our two schools. Both teams deserved to win, but credit to our kids.
“Our relays really performed well. Timothy Norcross is a newcomer to our team this year and has really come out of nowhere to help our team.”
Thirteen area athletes and three relay teams advanced to the state meet, which is scheduled for next Friday and Saturday at Westmont’s FMC Natatorium.
The Maroons had two individual athletes each qualify for state in two separate freestyle events. Nolan Miller posted wins in both the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 40.41 seconds) and 500 freestyle (4:39.19), while Aidan Williams swept the 50 freestyle (21.58 seconds) and 100 freestyle (48.04 seconds).
Central is also sending two relay units to state after the 200 freestyle foursome of Williams, Norcross, Austin Barker and Miller touched the wall in first place with a clocking of 1:28.64. Williams and Miller also teamed up with Maddox Dempsey and Josh Lee to claim top honors in the 400 freestyle relay (3:19.72).
“Aidan Williams dropped a ton of time,” Young said, “and Nolan just being Nolan for us. I really think Nolan and Aidan have a great chance to make it to the finals (on Saturday). Both of them have worked really hard. It’s great to see the result of that.”
The Illineks will also be well-represented at state as Uni High took first place in the 200 medley relay thanks to the contributions of Andrew Lin, Jake Regenwetter, Robert Gao and Ryan He. The unit combined to win in 1:39.82.
Regenwetter will have plenty to do at the state meet as he also qualified in two individual events, as well, after winning both the 200 IM (1:54.19) and 100 breaststroke (57.88).
Lin added two individual events to his state docket, as well, with the Illineks senior tallying a first-place finish in not only the 100 backstroke (50.21) but the 100 butterfly (48.62).
In diving, Max Katz from Mahomet-Seymour outlasted his competition to take first place with 401.20 points. He’ll be joined by St. Thomas More’s Mitchell Hynds (second place; 390.80) in the state diving meet.
The area had three other athletes finish better than the qualifying standard to earn a place in the state meet, including Sullivan’s Ethan Schmohe in both the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke in addition to Dalton Glynn from Monticello in the 100 breaststroke.