CHAMPAIGN — Dave Young called it an “impromptu” celebration. One more often seen during the IHSA boys’ swimming and diving postseason than a January quadrangular.
But the Champaign Central coach wasn’t about to begrudge his kids for enjoying their latest achievement. Especially with how significantly high-school athletes have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our goal is to swim fastest at the end of the year, but at the same time ... we’re asking our kids to work hard, jump in the pool and stare at the line at the bottom of the pool for two hours,” Young said. “If they don’t have something positive happening, it can be kind of discouraging. If they want to have a fun time (Tuesday), that’s fine with me.”
The Maroons fended off Centennial, Urbana and St. Thomas More, compililng 494 points on Tuesday night at Unit 4 Pool to win the Twin City Meet. Centennial came in second with 407 points, followed by Urbana (303) and St. Thomas More (89).
Almost as soon as the final result was announced, a fair number of Central’s athletes flung themselves into the water and roared with joy.
“Last year we didn’t really have a Twin City, so I only really remember my freshman year. ... We did a lot of on-deck celebrations, team pictures,” Central junior Nolan Miller said. “We just thought, ‘Why not?’”
Young’s program earned the right to make that decision after avenging a previous head-to-head loss versus Centennial (105-78 on Jan. 5). The Maroons bettered the Chargers by 41/2 points during Centennial’s Jan. 8 invitational, but both finished well behind Waubonsie Valley on that day.
Central looked up at no one in the Twin City field.
“The real contest comes at the end of the season,” Miller said. “It’s great to have this. I was proud of the way we all swam.”
Miller had a productive outing for the Maroons, with the reigning News-Gazette All-Area Athlete of the Year winning the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 42.61 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 51.90 before capping a thrilling final performance for Central. The quartet of sophomore Jonathan Smith, senior Jack Vazquez, freshman Josh Lee and Miller was listed as the Maroons’ B group in the 400 freestyle relay. No one told them, apparently, as they notched a first-place time of 3:36.11.
Central’s A foursome — junior Aidan Williams, sophomore Trevor Plattner, senior Maddox Dempsey and senior Austin Barker — finished second in the race with a 3:39.70 clocking, giving the Maroons a nice push across the finish line when it came to team scoring.
“Dave, he puts me in situations where that’s possible. I can’t ask for more,” Miller said. “We know it’s going to come at the end of the season, so (I’ve) got to be prepared for it.”
Three other Central wins on the night came from Williams in the 100 freestyle (49.93), Lee in the 500 freestyle (5:17.57) and Barker in the 100 backstroke (1:01.28).
“They’ve been working really hard ... so I was actually really surprised by how fast they swam,” Young said. “I’m just real happy for the kids.”
Centennial was paced by junior Jesse Fewkes, who won the 200 individual medley in 2:05.83 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.35 on top of taking legs for triumphant units in the 200 medley relay (1:44.25) and 200 freestyle relay (1:33.01).
“He’s grown into his body, so he’s thinned out and he’s much more muscular,” Centennial coach Courtney Louret said of Fewkes. “You can tell his work ethic has increased. That maturity level is there, and he’s just so dedicated.”
Centennial freshman Evan Piercy also had a solid meet, winning the 50 freestyle (23.46) and being part of both aforementioned first-place relays. Senior Alex Geissler and junior Gyujin Lee each held spots on those two relays as well.
“Happy with how they did. Actually, we had a number of boys who dropped time,” Louret said. “This point in the season it is difficult because we do train really hard. But I’m happy with where everyone’s at.”
Third-place Urbana’s top finish occurred in the 200 medley relay, as the quartet of senior Willem Alleyne, junior Deniz Schlieker, sophomore Jesse Wald and senior Sam Birdsley ranked third with a time of 1:54.68.
Wald also placed fourth in the 200 IM (2:18.23) and helped the Tigers’ 400 freestyle relay unit to the same position in its race (3:54.82). Alleyne was part of that relay, too, as well as Urbana’s fourth-place 200 freestyle relay (1:43.92).
“I am really happy with how they swam,” Urbana coach Michelle Zimmerman said. “We haven’t backed off in practices yet, so they’re showing me that they’re tired and they can handle it. I’m really excited for the next few weeks.”
Fourth-place STM operated with a six-athlete lineup at Twin City and is fielding a boys’ swim and dive team for the first time since the mid-2010s.
Senior Mitchell Hynds provided the Sabers with an event win when he scored best in diving, his 387.30 total more than 100 points better than any competitor. Junior Blake Bermingham added a fourth-place clocking in the 100 backstroke (1:06.02) and a fifth-place result in the 50 freestyle (24.76).
“We’ve seen a lot of fun success for a little team of six to eight guys,” STM coach Angie Deptula said. “They’re all doing really well. Every single one of them dropped time (Tuesday), so little by little we’re climbing that mountain of getting back into a big program again.”