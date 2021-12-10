CHAMPAIGN — Plenty of emotions were on display throughout Thursday’s Big 12 Conference girls’ basketball matchup between Champaign Central and Centennial, the first hoops event to be played at the Maroons’ revamped Combes Gymnasium.
Most were of the usual basketball-themed variety.
Cheers, fist-pumps and mobbing of teammates after positive happenings. Occasional nudges or shoves after less friendly occurrences.
Central coach Pancho Moore wore his heart on his sleeve in a different fashion after the Maroons rallied past the Chargers 57-50 in a back-and-forth battle.
“I miss my mom. Centennial-Central (last season) was one of the last games she was at,” said a tearful Moore, whose mother died last April. “It just means a lot (to win this one). It’s a come-back-from-behind victory that you just showed that you played with heart. It’s understanding that we’re a team and when we play together nobody can stop us.”
The Maroons (5-6) received critical contributions across the board. Coach Tamara Butler garnered a similar effort from her Chargers (5-5).
Central managed to get a few more shots to fall late, while Butler felt her girls ran out of gas down the stretch after carrying a 30-23 lead into halftime.
“From the gate (Central’s) pressure and their defense was very stifling, but I think our girls did a great job. We just ran out of energy late,” said Butler, a Centennial alumna coaching her first Chargers-Maroons rivalry game. “I really think it came down to the energy, and we kind of beat ourselves. And I felt like Central wanted it a little bit more than we did.”
The Maroons turned to a full-court press early and often versus the Chargers.
But Centennial still managed to build a first-half edge on the back of sophomore Aleah Emers’ eight points and a bevy of free throw attempts caused by reaching the bonus in the opening quarter.
The Chargers’ biggest issue was senior Kate Kroencke picking up three fouls in the first quarter as well. Central could relate, as junior post player Nevaeh Essien sat on the bench for most of the first half with foul trouble.
“She played a minute and 20 seconds in the first half. ... She’s a double-digit kid, double-double,” Moore said, “so not having her on the floor hurt.”
Maroons junior Addy McLeod, typically the squad’s leading scorer, also wasn’t racking up points as typically anticipated.
So Central turned to a pair of sophomores in Carleigh Parks and Braelyn Alexander for some much-needed scoring.
Parks bucketed 11 points before intermission on her way to 13 for the game. Alexander entered the fourth quarter with just two points but finished with nine overall.
“We built up trust in summer league, playing together and getting to know a bunch of my teammates,” said McLeod, who still amassed 10 points on the evening. “I know they’ve both improved a tremendous amount over time, and it’s awesome to see them growing up and doing really well.”
Before on-court improvements could be made in the second half, the Maroons conducted a necessary discussion that helped turn the tide.
“When I went in the locker room, I did one of the things they told me not to do. As a result, they were like, ‘Coach, we told you not to do this,’” Moore said. “I was able to say, ‘Ladies, I told you not to do certain things as well. If you’re asking me to be accountable you’ve got to be accountable, too.’ And they came out and they showed who the heck they are.”
Asked to clarify what he did to elicit that reaction from his players, Moore laughed and said ‘I tend to have a little bit of Bobby Knight in me.”
“It wasn’t pretty at all,” McLeod said, “but it’s definitely what we needed and it gave us that boost that we needed to come back out and finish a win.”
Central went on an 8-0 run to begin the third quarter and take a one-point lead.
Centennial refused to go down quietly, though.
The Chargers were paced by a trio of double-digit scorers in Emers (11 points), senior Mia DeJesus (14 points) and senior Kate Yahnke (11 points).
“Definitely with us missing (junior) Kennedy Ramshaw and just the heart and the grit that these girls showed (Friday) on both sides,” Butler said, “this is going to be an exciting season.”
After the teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 39, the Maroons finally created some breathing room as Alexander and Essien (six of her eight points in the fourth quarter) found the bottom of the basket.
“I see their heart. I know what they’re capable of,” Moore said. “I can slap you with my hand open and it’ll hurt, but if we make that fist that’s where our power is. And (Thursday) they made that fist.”
The battle’s high-running emotions also were fueled by strong fan attendance. The hype created by those spectators wasn’t lost on players or coaches.
“For girls’ basketball it’s not something you see often,” McLeod said, “so it’s really nice to see that and to know you have that support from your whole town.”