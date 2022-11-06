CHAMPAIGN — Coach Katie VanHootegem's Champaign Central girls' swimming and diving team thrived at Saturday's Centennial Sectional, winning a team championship for the second consecutive year and qualifying six event entries for next week's state meet.
The Maroons' 303 1/2 points at Unit 4 Pool outpaced the totals of 24 other programs, including runner-up Centennial (169).
Central advanced all three of its relay units to the two-day state tournament, which occurs this coming Friday and Saturday in Westmont.
Seniors Samantha Cook and Caroline Hartmann, juniors Olivia Terry and Laura Taylor, and sophomores Babette Bradley and Olivia Dempsey each swam on two of the sectional-champion relay tandems — the 200-yard medley (1 minute, 51.18 seconds), 200 freestyle (1:41.37) and 400 freestyle (3:42.20).
Bradley also qualified for state by winning both the 200 individual medley (2:08.16) and 100 breaststroke (1:05.17), and Terry moved ahead in the 100 backstroke via a top time of 1:01.04.
Centennial senior Marin McAndrew, an Illinois women's swimming and diving commit, prevailed in both the 50 freestyle (24.17) and 100 freestyle (52.57) to book a pair of state berths.
Mahomet-Seymour freshman Talynn O'Donnell was titlist in both the 200 freestyle (1:56.20) and 500 freestyle (5:16.40), advancing to state in each.
Uni High senior Stella Youse and Sullivan senior Madalyn Booker rounded out the sectional event champions. Youse qualified for state with a diving score of 398.75, and Booker claimed a 100 butterfly state bid with a first-place time of 59.94.
Other local divers beyond Youse could advance to state, if their scores are among the 32 best recorded across all sectionals by individuals who didn't win their sectional. But that list of individuals was not available at press time.