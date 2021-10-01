CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Central and Centennial volleyball programs joined together Thursday night for a reason bigger than the sport.
Athletes on both sides donned pink shirts bearing the phrase “Dig For A Cause,” that cause being breast cancer awareness.
But the Maroons and Chargers certainly weren’t sharing any bonding moments once their Big 12 Conference rivalry match began.
“I was not expecting it to be that close,” Central senior outside hitter Brianna Beckler said. “But I was just glad we could finish because (it was a) big game. Big game.”
Central secured a 28-26, 25-19 victory against Centennial by staving off three set points in the first game and using that momentum to rush past its opponent in the second set.
Beckler pointed to the Maroons defeating the Chargers 2-0 in a Sept. 4 match at a tournament hosted by Centennial, and said she kept that result in the back of her mind when Central fell behind 24-23, 25-24 and 26-25 in the opening set.
“I was like, ‘We’ve got this. We just need to stick to how we can play and really play our game,’” Beckler said. “With the big crowd and stuff, I was hoping we could keep the energy going and we did.”
The Maroons (14-6, 6-1 Big 12) were led offensively by junior middle Meg Rossow’s seven kills, six kills apiece from Beckler and senior outside hitter Lauren Cassady and 22 assists from junior setter Olivia Gustafsson.
Rossow bagged two of her kills when the Maroons were one point away from losing that first set. Those hits were followed by a three-play sequence of a kill by senior outside hitter Sydnie Williams, an ace by freshman libero Bridget Cassady and a kill by Lauren Cassady that allowed the Maroons to go up 1-0 on the Chargers (12-13, 6-1).
“I told them, ‘Centennial is going to come out with a lot of energy,’” Central coach Justin Tomaska said. “They don’t make a lot of errors. They’re just going to rely on us. And we turned it on when we needed to. It was a little too late for my liking, but Centennial played a heck of a game.”
The Chargers produced the second set’s first two points before falling into a lull that eventually had them trailing 17-9.
“We just kind of overworked ourselves in the first set and tired out by the second set,” Centennial coach Jordyn Jones said. “We just kind of got in our heads, psyched ourselves out. ... But we did pull it back in the end, so we were really proud about that.”
A Central timeout actually allowed Centennial to find its footing. Tomaska requested a stoppage with his team holding that 17-9 lead to discuss an official’s call.
The Chargers proceeded to score eight of the next nine points and pull within an 18-17 deficit.
“Picking our energy back up,” Jones said of the rally’s cause. “We get on a little bit of a run, so we finally pick it up and kind of take off with that, so I think that really helped us.”
The Maroons responded in kind by racking up six consecutive points before closing out the match three plays later with a Williams kill.
Centennial received four kills apiece from senior middle Kate Yahnke and junior outside hitter Riley McJunkin over the course of the match. Junior setter Kelsie Pitcher added three kills, and girls like senior outside hitter Maisie Wixson and sophomore middle Riley Ries also were garnering good swings.
“Pretty much everybody really steps up when they need to,” Jones said. “Our biggest asset right now has been Mia (DeJesus) in the middle. She has, in our last several games, come out on top swinging so much stronger than she has in the last few months. ... When we’re able to run in the middle, it’s just essential for us to go to her.”
Beckler is an essential athlete for the Maroons both offensively and defensively. She chipped in nine digs in the latter realm to go with nine digs from Gustafsson and seven digs apiece from Williams and Lauren Cassady.
Beckler was named to a preseason All-America list generated by the American Volleyball Coaches Association back in August, and Tomaska feels she’s followed through on that potential.
“She’s been playing great,” Tomaska said. “She’s been doing everything for us. She brings a ton of energy when she’s playing well and she’s having fun, and everyone builds off that fun that Bri brings.”
Tomaska and the Maroons now are eyeing an upcoming Tuesday showdown with Normal Community, which has yet to lose in Big 12 play.
“If we take that down, it’ll just be a huge stepping stone, huge confidence booster,” Tomaska said, “for letting us know we can beat a great team.”