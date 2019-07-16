CHAMPAIGN — Isaiah Jackson is building an impressive profile of Major League Baseball fields played on.
Target Field in Minnesota. Chase Field in Arizona.
Next up for the Champaign Central rising senior: Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the White Sox, for Wednesday’s 12th annual Double Duty Classic. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.
According to the White Sox’s website, the all-star game is titled “after Negro League standout Ted ‘Double Duty’ Radcliffe” as “a celebration of the best inner-city high school players in the country.”
“It’s an honor, honestly,” said Jackson, an outfielder and right-handed pitcher. “All the athletes, we have the same goal: We want to get out of here and put on for our city. ... I can’t wait to get down there and show off and show where I’m from, which is the 217.”
This will mark a third prep showcase for Jackson on professional grass and dirt, but this specific event has a more important meaning to Jackson.
His godfather is Ernie Westfield, a former Negro League player, and Westfield used to take Jackson to the Double Day Classic in its earlier years.
“I was like, ‘Oh, I really wish I could get invited to this once I get older,’” Jackson said. “It’s a lot of competition. It’s a lot of guys that are now similar(ly) built like me. It just made me really want to get after it.”
That dream came to fruition during Jackson’s junior campaign with the Maroons, for whom he hit .342 and drove in 13 runs.
“The Chicago White Sox, they contacted my high school,” Jackson said. “When I got an invitation, I was super excited.”
Jackson has been on the diamond since age 4, spurred by grandmother Eleanor.
“She saw me playing baseball outside when I was a little kid,” Jackson said, “and ever since then, she told my parents to sign me up for baseball.”
His journey within the sport has included various locales, including a high school freshman season spent at Centennial and summer travel ball well outside Illinois.
In the latter realm, Jackson plays for the East Coast Sox out of Mississippi, after catching the staff’s eye at a Perfect Game USA tournament in Jupiter, Fla.
“Down there it’s a little different,” Jackson said. “A lot of them are a lot bigger, a lot stronger. ... They play baseball all year round, so they’re all polished up.”
This variety of baseball experiences has encouraged Jackson to hone his craft even when Central isn’t in-season.
“As far as hitting, just keeping my swing short, compact,” he said. “Far as pitching — I’m starting to pitch now — working on balance when I’m up there and throwing hard and throwing consistent strikes.”
He’s not sure exactly what part of the field he’ll be tasked with roaming Wednesday in Chicago, but Jackson is fired up to add to his recruiting portfolio — both among college and professional outfits.
“I won’t be too nervous,” Jackson said. “I’ll probably be nervous because of the competition, but other than that, no, I think I’ll be fine.”
That might change if a certain individual is part of the Double Duty Classic Forum, a panel attached to the all-star game.
This person is an active major-league talent, so his involvement is unlikely. But Jackson can dream, right?
“Dee Gordon. I’m a big bandwagon (fan) of him,” Jackson said of the Seattle Mariners second baseman. “I would be speechless (if he was on the panel). ... It would be pretty shocking.”
Going out with a bang
Champaign Central baseball should boast a strong senior class in 2020, with Isaiah Jackson joined by Connor Milton, Joel Sarver and others. A look at some other local rising seniors who should shine next baseball season:
Logan Tabeling, Tuscola
Our reigning All-Area Player of the Year dominated on the mound earlier this year, with the Wright State commit collecting a 1.27 ERA and 126 strikeouts.
Kobe Essien, Mahomet-Seymour
He came on strong as a Bulldog pitcher despite a brief injury setback as a junior, tossing a no-hitter against Tri-Valley and compiling 75 punchouts in just 43 1/3 innings.
Keegan McCarty, St. Joseph-Ogden
Spartan rising junior Crayton Burnett will steal many headlines, but McCarty also has impressed with a 1.93 ERA in more than 54 innings last season while rating fourth in the area with 84 strikeouts.
Trevor Davis, Danville
Already committed to Eastern Illinois, Davis will try to boost his stock even more as the senior catcher for the Vikings after hitting .344 in his most recent campaign.
Brett and Brody Macak, Monticello
Their names were all over the Sages’ 2019 box scores, and they should be again in 2020 after each youngster smacked five home runs and Brody added a 1.62 ERA on the bump.