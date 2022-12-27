MONTICELLO — It appeared as though the Clinton boys’ basketball program could be performing a coup when it hired its newest head coach earlier this year.
Vic Binkley led Warrensburg-Latham — a Central Illinois Conference foe of the Maroons — to more than 700 victories across 36 seasons overseeing the Cardinals.
Clinton, meanwhile, posted a winning record in just six seasons during that stretch.
“When I took the job, I knew it was a pretty good group of kids,” Binkley said. “I give them a lot of credit because they had a lot of experience coming back from last year. … I feel fortunate that I’m being able to keep coaching.”
The Maroons have to feel the same way about Binkley’s presence on their sideline.
Clinton won each of its first two Purple Pool games on Monday in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament, beating Oakwood 57-49 on Monday evening after defeating Ridgeview 68-36 earlier on Monday at Art ‘Buz’ Sievers Center.
“We’re keeping it simple, and I think they like it,” Binkley said. “The more they win, the better they’re going to be.”
The Maroons (12-1) will carry a nine-game win streak into Tuesday’s pool-play finale against host Monticello that is set for a 3:30 p.m. start. Clinton nearly is undefeated on the season, with its lone loss a 57-56 overtime decision to Auburn on Nov. 26 at the Bill Rucks Memorial Tournament in Mount Pulaski.
“We’re not very tall,” Binkley said, “but what we do, the press, and we run with the ball in full court and we can shoot it, everything worked in their favor.”
The Maroons showed both their good and bad sides versus Oakwood (9-5), storming out to an 18-9 lead through one quarter before watching the Comets pull ahead 27-26 by halftime.
Junior Mason Walker swished four three-pointers in the first half to key the early surge. But Oakwood replied primarily with dump-down and cut passes to 6-foot-3 senior Tanner Pichon in the paint.
“They run a matchup zone, and we found this one offense of ours works about as well as anything else we have,” Oakwood coach Jeff Mandrell said. “I didn’t expect that. We got some good shots in the lane.”
Clinton buckled down in its discipline after the intermission. The Maroons were assessed nine first-half fouls but logged just four fouls in the second half — all in the fourth quarter.
“(Oakwood) has got a nice club, and they’re huge. We were concerned about that,” Binkley said. “But they turned the ball over a couple key times.”
Clinton junior Brooks Cluver also had a fourth quarter to remember.
He performed a steal-and-score play late in the third period, then erupted for 16 points in the last eight game minutes. Two three-point shots were among that output.
“We’ve got to get him to be more balanced, but we’ll take the big spurts,” Binkley said. “And Mason Walker was a ton there, hitting those threes.”
Cluver recorded 20 points, Walker landed at 16 points and sophomore Colton Walker added nine points, two steals and two blocked shots for the Maroons.
Pichon nearly put together a double-double for Oakwood at 16 points and nine rebounds, tacking on three steals. The Comets also received eight points and five rebounds from senior Josh Ruch, eight points apiece from senior Dalton Hobick and junior Brody Taflinger, and a four-point, six-rebound, two-block performance from junior Alec Harrison.
“We’re a lot better team. We’re just not quite over the hump, where we need to be,” said Mandrell, whose club has dropped five of its last six games after an 8-0 start. “We played a lot better (Monday), even though we lost two games, than we did against St. Joe, Bismarck and St. Thomas More.”
Clinton’s romp past Ridgeview earlier Monday was keyed by junior Dawson Graves’ 29 points and six rebounds plus Cluver’s 13 points and eight rebounds.
The Mustangs picked up 19 points from senior Cam Kelly on top of seven points and 10 rebounds from senior Cale Hoffman.
Sages pick up two wins. Coach Kevin Roy’s Monticello team won its own Holiday Hoopla championship last year, the first time that had happened since 2012.
The Sages went on to place second in the Class 2A state tournament. Then, they graduated all six athletes who played in that state tournament.
As much as some things change, however, other remain the same.
Monticello knocked off Oakwood 59-53 and Ridgeview 51-42 on Monday to begin Purple Pool play with a 2-0 mark.
“We’re battling. We’re competing and still trying to find our way,” Roy said. “These close games really help us build. And the more we can experience, hopefully it pays off in the long run.”
Junior Trey Welter and sophomore Tyler Blythe each scored 15 points for the Sages against Oakwood, with Welter adding four assists. Senior Tylor Bundy threw in nine points, and senior Drew Sheppard provided eight points, six rebounds and three assists.
The Comets picked up 19 points from Hobick, nine points from Taflinger, eight points from Ruch and a five-point, eight-rebound outing from Harrison.
In its win against Ridgeview, Monticello (7-4) secured a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double from senior Will Ross along with 11 points and five rebounds from Sheppard, nine points from Blythe, and seven points and seven assists from Welter.
The Mustangs (3-11) were led by 15 points and six rebounds from Kelly and 11 points apiece from Hoffman and junior Nathan Donaldson.
“Trey always does a nice job of handling the ball for us,” Roy said. “Drew Sheppard always just works hard. … Will stepped in and posted up a couple times and had good strong moves to the basket when we had the advantage there. We’re kind of by-committee.”
The Sages now will face their pool’s other 2-0 team, Clinton, on Tuesday afternoon to decide which squad will play in Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. championship game.
“They don’t have good size, but they have multiple guys who can score in multiple ways,” Roy said of the Maroons. “We’ve got to focus on us, take care of the ball … and we’ve really got to defend and rebound.”
Warriors, Falcons triumphant. Tuscola defeated Neoga 43-39 and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley overcame Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48-43 on Monday in Gold Pool action.
The Warriors (11-1) outscored the Indians (5-7) by a 13-9 margin in the fourth quarter in order to pick up the win.
Tuscola saw three players reach double figures scoring, with Warriors coach Justin Bozarth pleased by his team’s response to Neoga’s defensive emphasis on senior post player Chris Boyd.
“That’s kind of been a focus of ours. Depending on how teams guard Chris, we’ve got some counters to that,” said Bozarth, whose team is on a nine-game win streak. “Josiah (Hortin) … probably had one of his best offensive scoring games of the year. It was good to see him looking for his shot. … And then Jordan (Quinn) and Kam (Sweetnam) were consistent again.”
Hortin, a junior, recorded 12 points and six rebounds, Quinn, another junior, offered 10 points and six boards, and Sweetnam, a sophomore, boasted 11 points and three assists. Sophomore Parker James added seven points.
Neoga was led by senior Brady Reynolds’ 15 points and senior Quintin Richards’ 14 points.
GCMS (9-1) used a 19-11 scoring edge in the final eight game minutes to pull away from PBL (2-10). The Falcons presently are on a seven-game win streak.
“We’ve been playing each other for 100-plus years,” Falcons coach Ryan Tompkins said, referencing the Ford County rivalry. “PBL played very well. They dictated the tempo. … In the fourth quarter, guys stepped up and made plays on both ends of the floor.”
Senior Seth Kollross pocketed 15 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Falcons, scoring seven points in the fourth quarter. Junior Ty Cribbett (nine points), senior Kellan Fanson (seven points), sophomore Brayden Elliott (seven points) and senior Seth Barnes (three points, six rebounds, three assists) also stepped up for GCMS.
The Panthers garnered 11 points from junior Noah Steiner, eight points and four rebounds from senior Jeremiah Ager, seven points and six rebounds from senior Kayden Snelling and seven points from senior Griffin Johnson.