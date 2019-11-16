Maroons senior fights cancer with swim and dive family
CHAMPAIGN — Liara Aber was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy as a high school freshman.
The Champaign Central swimmer took this medical news in stride. She still doesn’t have full movement on one side of her face, but her status has improved.
“I was like, ‘This is going to be the one big thing life is going to throw at me,’” Aber said.
Sadly, there was more.
In May 2019, Aber learned she would have to battle cancer, too: Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
“(I was) checking in ... over the summer, beginning of June, and she had told me,” Maroons coach Katie VanHootegem said. “First, it was just kind of shock.”
The second concern for VanHootegem? Ensuring Aber could swim during her final prep season if the athlete both desired and was physically able to.
“I wanted to do it because it was my senior year, but I also wanted to do it because I wanted to spend the last time I could with my team,” Aber said. “I wanted to finish out my Central career as a swimmer.”
* * *
Aber is slated to compete in today’s Urbana Sectional in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle.
It’s a dramatic turnaround for Aber, who participated in little more than a month of training not affected by chemotherapy.
As a junior, Aber boasted the area’s sixth-best 100 breaststroke time (1 minute, 13.55 seconds) and 10th-best 200 individual medley clocking (2:29.23).
Instead of spending the summer and early fall preparing to put a dent in those results, Aber found herself traveling to Chicago for cancer treatment.
“It sucks I didn’t have a summer, but I still worked,” Aber said. “I was a coach (at Sholem Aquatic Center) over the summer. I still did my internship with Promise Healthcare when I could.”
And Aber also remained in the pool.
“I would start to get really nauseous and my head would be super dizzy, and so I just stopped before I would pass out,” Aber said. “I didn’t finish practice most of the time in the first part of the season.”
With that reality came a decrease in Aber’s morale.
She went into her cancer fight believing things would get easier as time went on. Instead, she found more difficulty as illness seeped into every part of her life.
“She would get so upset because she wanted to be there. She wanted to be part of the team,” VanHootegem said. “There were a couple mornings where she was like, ‘Coach Katie, I just don’t feel well.’”
* * *
As Aber’s chemotherapy wore on, her times continued to drive further away from their junior-year bests.
“It’s really hard to swim whenever you know you’re never going to get to where you used to be,” Aber said.
Aber also had to deal with wandering eyes from passersby who’d stare at Aber’s bald head, another side effect of chemotherapy.
Luckily for Aber, she had a countermeasure in place: fellow Central senior Alexia Popa.
“Any time people look at me funny ... she would just stare them down,” Aber said with a laugh. “It’s little things like that that’s why I kept (swimming).”
Aber concluded her treatment in September, though she experienced a two-week setback because of a blood clot in one lung.
Ultimately, Aber now is in remission from the Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
As her health improved, so did her times in the water.
“The biggest ‘yes’ moment was a week ago,” VanHootegem said. “We do this set during taper where it’s off the blocks. We go all out. You go as fast as you can, and she swam a season PR.
“For her to smile for the first time in a very long time after seeing a time she went (was great).”
* * *
Aber and the Maroons hosted their first meet in a renovated Unit 4 Pool on Oct. 12.
Prior to any swimming, Central held a senior ceremony for Aber, Popa and Julia Wilson.
“I was trying not to cry,” VanHootegem said. “I had all the girls submit things to me they want to say about each senior ... and almost every person said, ‘You will never meet someone as kind as Liara, and, ‘You will never meet someone who works as hard as Liara.’”
Said Aber:
“My team and my coaches were always people that I could fall back on. It was really important to me to have not just my parents to talk to about what I was going through, but I also had a team.”
In early December, Aber has the first of what will become lifelong cancer scans.
It’s a consistent reminder of what Aber went through. And hopefully never will have to again.
It’s also a reminder of what sort of impact Aber’s style of fighting has made on those closest to her.
“The fact that she can come in here every day and give it her all to the point where she’s puking or dizzy or crying because she just hurts so bad,” VanHootegem said, “that’s inspirational.”
So how is Aber approaching her ongoing remission?
“I read something online, and it said one-third of Americans are diagnosed with cancer sometime in their lifetime,” Aber said. “I would just joke and be like, ‘I’m just getting done with mine early.’”
