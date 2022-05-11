CHAMPAIGN — Charlie Hobbs and his Champaign Central baseball teammates spent much of Tuesday night waiting.
This largely was caused by Mahomet-Seymour senior Evan Ruzich and his deliberate pitching style, which kept the Maroons off balance for a majority of the nonconference game.
So when Ruzich finally left the Spalding Park mound after 61/3 innings of work, Hobbs was done being patient.
“I was trying to be aggressive,” Hobbs admitted.
Hobbs turned that aggression into a potential season-defining moment for the Maroons. The sophomore sent Bulldogs junior Alex McHale’s first and only pitch of the night straight up the middle of the diamond, scoring junior Kevin Lehr from second base and giving Central a 7-6 victory against M-S in walk-off fashion.
“I love to be in that situation, personally. I just always have,” Hobbs said. “I have that clutch gene.”
Maroons coach John Staab chuckled when told about Hobbs’ fortunate genealogy.
But the longtime Central leader couldn’t deny Hobbs’ assertion after a back-and-forth contest featuring opponents that had combined to win 41 of 49 games entering this outing.
“I’ll tell you what, he doesn’t get rattled,” Staab said. “He’s a young kid, but if he’s nervous he doesn’t show it. He’s just got a lot of confidence. He’s done a tremendous amount of work for moments like that.”
Hobbs’ timely swing completed a seventh-inning comeback for the Maroons (23-5) that seemed unlikely to be required early in the contest.
Central jumped all over Bulldogs junior starting pitcher Carter Johnson in the first inning. Each of the Maroons’ first seven batters reached base, beginning with a leadoff home run from senior Jake Munroe and including RBI singles from Lehr, junior Owen Hobbs and junior Kendall Crawford.
When Johnson was pulled by coach Nic DiFilippo, M-S (19-4) trailed 5-0 and hadn’t logged a single out.
“You give a five spot to (the Maroons) in the first and a lot of teams, I think, would’ve rolled over,” DiFilippo said. “They just bowed their neck and said, ‘Not going to happen. We’re going to fight back.’”
That struggle began with Ruzich.
The 5-foot-9 right-hander gobbled up as much time as he desired on the bump, frequently stepping off the rubber and causing Central’s players to step out of the batter’s box.
Ruzich recorded 13 groundouts across 24 opponents faced and permitted just three singles, two hit batsmen and one walk while striking out three.
“That’s Evan,” DiFilippo said. “And it’s slow, and he’s going to work at his pace. He’s not going to let anyone else tell him what he can and can’t do.”
The Bulldogs then got to work supporting Ruzich, who was not in his team’s batting order.
M-S trimmed its deficit to 5-2 in the second inning on an RBI single from junior Braden Houchin and a run-scoring groundout by senior Chase Wagers off Maroons starter Crawford.
The Bulldogs got even closer in the fourth inning, pulling within 5-4 on RBI doubles from Houchin and senior Jaedon Lager.
And then they both tied the game and pulled ahead in the fifth frame.
Senior Brayden Smith and junior Mateo Casillas clubbed RBI singles in consecutive at-bats to stun a sizable Central crowd and put themselves ahead 6-5.
The bottom five athletes in the M-S lineup each generated at least one RBI on the evening.
“We’ve been that way,” DiFilippo said. “Everybody’s been swinging. I think our team batting average is like .370, and the kids have understood their roles.”
Importantly, however, Crawford managed to strand the bases loaded in that fifth inning by inducing a pair of popouts. The right-hander went five innings, scattering nine hits and three walks to go with two strikeouts.
Also crucially, the Maroons’ dugout never lost faith in themselves despite dropping a five-run lead.
While there were some quieter moments, the bottom half of each inning began with a rallying cry to make some noise.
“We’ve just been working lately on trying to keep the energy up,” Charlie Hobbs said. “Just really keeping that energy when we get down is important to us.”
Munroe relieved Crawford and retired six Bulldogs in a row, including two via strikeout.
“Probably should’ve went to him sooner,” Staab said. “He came to me and he gave me the motion, ‘Hey, I want to throw.’”
After seven innings of solid catching, Central senior Carter Hall led off the bottom of the seventh with an infield single. He stole second base before advancing to third on a groundout from sophomore T.J. Pipkins.
Lehr then slapped a medium-speed hopper to third base. M-S senior Zach Courson fired to home plate, where Bulldogs catcher Smith couldn’t corral a high toss as Hall slid beneath him.
Lehr charged to second base on the play, and Owen Hobbs was hit by a pitch to end Ruzich’s night and set up Charlie Hobbs for his triumphant moment under the lights.
“We’ve known (the Bulldogs) were good coming into the year. They’re a loaded team, so it’s just good to beat them,” Charlie Hobbs said. “We see that 7 p.m. first pitch, and we’re automatically excited.”