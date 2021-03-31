CHAMPAIGN — High school athletes are becoming accustomed to either creating their own noise or competing without it amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fans have been limited or outright prohibited at numerous athletic events across the area, and only recently are they starting to stream back under strict guidance.
The atmosphere that greeted the Champaign Central and Centennial volleyball teams Tuesday night inside the Maroons’ new gymnasium hearkened back to the pre-pandemic days.
Each program boasted a boisterous student section that cheered its side’s successes and jeered its opponent’s miscues. And the support had a clear effect on the level of play during Central’s 25-20, 18-25, 25-18 triumph against Centennial.
“It was nice having a nice, loud gym,” Maroons coach Justin Tomaska said. “Lost my voice because I’m not used to raising my voice in the game.”
“It did feel normal,” Chargers coach Jordyn Jones added. “It just makes (athletes) play that much harder.”
Central (7-0, 5-0 Big 12 Conference) and Centennial (2-2, 2-1) engaged in a normal version of their rivalry as well.
The Maroons ultimately laughed last. They put together a 7-1 spurt midway through the third set, turning a 13-12 Chargers edge into an insurmountable 19-14 lead.
Central’s seniors were key to that surge. Michigan signee Mira Chopra provided a kill and two aces, and fellow senior Riley Anton chipped in an ace.
“Huge momentum shift there with those two aces (by Chopra),” Tomaska said. “She’s been doing a great job overall.”
Chopra compiled 12 kills, 12 digs and two blocks in addition to her pair of aces. Seniors Katy Shockey (eight kills, nine digs) and Kitty Rossow (four kills, eight digs) also offered important contributions.
“They just stay calm,” Tomaska said. “They know they can handle that pressure.”
Jones’ crew is paced by senior setter Leah Luchinski, who notched five kills and 27 assists in this matchup. Senior Abby Good (nine kills, 11 digs) also stepped up for Centennial, but a bevy of underclassmen made their presence felt — namely sophomore Kelsie Pitcher (15 kills, eight digs), junior Maisie Wixson (four kills) and freshman Riley Reis (four blocks).
“I’m really excited to have brought them up and have them playing in these games to get used to it now,” Jones said, “so that they’re only stronger when they’re juniors or seniors.”
Jones and Tomaska both are in their first season overseeing their respective teams. The difference between the two lies in Jones playing for Centennial prior to her 2015 graduation.
“I’m always telling them, ‘When I played we did this,’ but I think they really take that in and use it to their advantage,” Jones said. “They did really well (Tuesday), so I’m happy about that.”