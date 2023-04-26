CHAMPAIGN — Staying quiet is not something the Champaign Central baseball team enjoys doing.
If coach John Staab’s Maroons experience any sort of hitting, pitching or fielding success — especially if they’re winning on the scoreboard — there’s going to be plenty of noise coming from their dugout.
Even in more down moments, there might be a smattering of sound.
“We’ve got a spirited group in the dugout,” Staab said. “We try to keep it we-focused, but sometimes, they stray from that. So they get the evil eye from me.”
Junior T.J. Pipkins is willing to credit junior Chase Bartlett and senior Waylon Demkov for leading the charge in maintaining good vibes along the bench.
“Those guys keep us in the game. They keep us energized,” Pipkins said. “And they make us feel like we’re in any game.”
Central was more than just part of Tuesday’s Big 12 Conference game against Bloomington at Champaign’s Spalding Park.
The Maroons were the better of the two teams.
And they made plenty of noise during a seven-run bottom of the third inning that propelled them to a 9-4 victory over the Purple Raiders.
“As soon as we come in, we can feel the energy,” sophomore Luke McClure said. “(The guys on the bench) pass it along to us, and it just helps boost it. If you come into a dead dugout, it’s hard to make energy. But they bring it from the start.”
Central (13-3, 6-0 Big 12) did need a bit of a pick-me-up early versus Bloomington (15-6, 6-2).
The result of coach Steve Clapp’s crew busting out to a 2-0 lead on Maroons senior pitcher Owen Hobbs, via a run-scoring groundout from junior Miguel Espindola and an RBI single from junior Zach Spidle in the first inning.
“They didn’t get flustered when we got down early,” said Staab, in his 22nd season coaching Central baseball. “(Bloomington) can swing it. They’ve got as good a lineup as anybody in the league, and they’ve made their living hitting.”
Hobbs began finding his groove in the second inning. The right-hander gave up back-to-back singles to start the frame, but ultimately stranded both baserunners courtesy a strikeout and two groundouts.
The Maroons appeared to find some extra energy in that sequence — on top of what already was emanating from their dugout.
McClure drove in Pipkins with a single off Purple Raiders sophomore pitcher Tyler Dowling in the bottom of the second, after Pipkins singled and reached second base on an error.
McClure himself came around to score on another Bloomington fielding miscue, tying the contest at 2.
“That’s really one of our biggest holes is we give up a bunch of runs in the first inning,” Pipkins said. “We don’t get down. Once we get that first inning down, we’re good.”
There was plenty of good for Central in the third inning, too.
Each of the Maroons’ first five batters reached base on a single. Junior Charlie Hobbs and Pipkins both tallied one RBI along the way.
McClure and senior Kendall Crawford each tacked on a one-out RBI single. Junior Chris Timmons followed with an run-scoring groundout, and Crawford scored on yet-another Purple Raiders fielding error.
Senior Mitchell Crompton capped the surge with an RBI double, chasing Dowling from the game after 2 2/3 innings with Central leading 9-2.
Bloomington junior Tyler Smith was stellar in relief of Dowling, retiring 10 of the 11 batters he faced. But the third inning offered too big of a blow for the visitors to fully recover from.
“This whole team, we’ve worked so hard,” McClure said. “We’ve got nine studs (in the lineup). We’ve got a bench of studs, and all of us, we can all play.”
Staab’s team is in an ideal spot. There’s a good mix of seniors, juniors and sophomores who are stepping up to provide valuable contributions.
Crompton is the leadoff hitter whom Staab said “stirs the drink.” Crompton and Pipkins are three-year varsity athletes.
“We’ve got guys who have played two or three years of varsity ball, but we’ve also got young guys who are coming up and swinging it well,” Staab said. “Like Luke, Aiden (Elliott), Carter Bleakney’s having a good year. They’re pushing our older guys, which is nice.”
Seven of the Maroons’ nine starting hitters Tuesday reached base at least one apiece.
The combination of Owen Hobbs (four innings pitched, two runs, five hits, four strikeouts) and Crawford (three innings, two runs, three hits) also hints at Central’s balanced pitching ability.
“It’s no secret we don’t have a dominant arm, so we’ve got to pitch to contact and play good defense,” Staab said. “That’s what we did (Tuesday).”
Bloomington, whose other two runs came on an Espindola RBI single in the fifth inning and an RBI double from junior Trey Thompson in the seventh, committed four fielding errors on the afternoon. Central boasted a clean sheet in that regard.
“We’re a pretty experienced team all around — except for this guy,” Pipkins said with a grin, looking over at McClure. “We’ve got plenty of guys with three years of experience, and I think it’s really helped us this year.”
Could it help the Maroons to their first Big 12 regular-season championship since 2015, though?
There’s still a ways to go for Central to make that a reality, with Thursday’s return game at Bloomington, two games versus rival Centennial and matchups with Normal Community and Peoria Notre Dame all on the schedule.
But the Maroons obviously aren’t lacking confidence these days.
“Last year, we had the two guys at the top of the order (Jake Munroe and Carter Hall), it felt like they were always carrying us,” Pipkins said. “This year, it’s nine guys. Every one of them, you’re worried when they come up to the plate.”