URBANA — Three of four results at Tuesday’s Twin City cross-country meet were familiar ones.
Nothing out of the ordinary for a 3-mile meet featuring athletes from Centennial, Champaign Central, Champaign Academy High, Judah Christian, Uni High and Urbana.
Uni High senior Kate Ahmari captured her third consecutive girls’ race victory at the U of I Arboretum.
Centennial senior Aaron Hendron claimed his second career boys’ race win. And the Maroons collected top boys’ team status for the second time in three years.
Then there was the girls’ team champion.
Central ended a Uni High and Urbana stranglehold on the top spot, with the Maroons’ 42 points narrowly bettering the Illineks’ 43 and giving the program its first Twin City crown since 2012.
“We came into this meet with the expectation that we were going to train through it. Use it as a workout as opposed to trying to race fresh,” Central girls’ coach Guthrie Hood said. “We knew it was going to be competitive between us and Uni coming in, and it’s awesome to see that we came out on top.”
Senior Kennedy Ramshaw, a former Centennial and St. Thomas More runner, led the Maroons with a fourth-place time of 20 minutes, 36 seconds.
Freshman Kitty Miller and sophomore Isabella Buldak joined her inside the overall top 10, ranking seventh and eighth, respectively, with times of 21:14 and 21:19.
Senior Allison Hobson (12th place, 21:47) and sophomore Anna Sweet (19th, 22:23) also cracked the top 20 to further aid Central.
“More excited to see the girls respond to a little bit of adversity,” Hood said. “We had a little bit of a late bus. Some of our girls literally got off the bus and ran to the start line for their final warmups.”
Ahmari powered Uni High’s girls with her individual-titlist time of 18:44 in her last home meet.
She was complemented by senior Kara Mathias (fifth place, 20:45), freshman Shriya Nagaraj (14th, 21:56) and freshman Ella Ylagan (15th, 22:16).
“I didn’t really think about it,” Ahmari said of it being her Arboretum finale. “It’s kind of a fun way to end all the meets I’ve run here. It’s a little bit bittersweet, because it’s a fun race.”
Ahmari said she’s been dealing with an iron issue that’s slowed some of her times this season.
“I felt pretty good (Tuesday),” she said. “I haven’t been feeling super great some of the races. … I just feel more tired. It’s not (something) you notice right away.”
Centennial (54 points) and Urbana (76) rounded out the girls’ team scoring.
The Chargers were led by juniors Brooklynn Sweikar (third place, 20:01) and Annika Blackburn (ninth, 21:21), while the Tigers were paced by senior Maya Stori (sixth, 20:59) and junior Abby Fairbanks (10th, 21:29).
Judah Christian junior Aleigha Garrison ranked second overall with a clocking of 19:34, and Academy High’s top runner was junior Sophia Libman (11th, 21:39).
Hendron reclaimed the Twin City boys’ mantle Tuesday with a time of 15:31 after first obtaining it as a sophomore in 2020. He was surpassed by Urbana’s Sam Lambert last season, but Lambert since has graduated.
“I was hoping to win it last year. Didn’t, because Sam was really good,” Hendron said. “It’s nice to win it again.”
Hendron and Central freshman Caleb Mathias were neck-and-neck with about 400 meters remaining, but Hendron took off on a dead sprint from there to outpace the runner-up Mathias (15:47).
“I was going to try and stay behind him. I never really felt him (go), so I just decided to go,” Hendron said. “Me and him were pretty similar, so that was really nice, just to have somebody to go along with.”
Central’s boys couldn’t be touched for first place in the team chase, as coach Steven Kesler’s crew landed five individuals in the top eight overall.
Joining Mathias were senior Peter Smith (third place, 16:34), senior Nick Bonn (fourth, 16:38), senior Cooper Sweet (fifth, 16:47) and sophomore Jakob Riley (eighth, 17:06).
This marked the first time since 2002 that the Maroons swept the girls’ and boys’ team titles.
“It does feel good,” Kesler said. “We’re running well at the right time. These guys obviously run with a lot of pride at a meet like this. It’s really our only home meet. We’re definitely happy with the performances.”
Mathias is putting together a banner first high school season after placing fifth with Champaign Edison at last year’s IESA Class 3A state meet.
“He looks really good,” Kesler said. “He’s got a great work ethic day-to-day in practice. He’s phenomenal.”
Urbana took second place as a unit with 43 points, planting its first six runners in the top 12 overall. Helming the Tigers’ output were junior Brian Allison (sixth place, 17:01), senior Julio Angrave (seventh, 17:02), junior Michael Allison (ninth, 17:13) and junior Hudson Coady (10th, 17:24).
Centennial (87 points) and Uni High (96) rounded out the boys’ team standings. Junior Josh Hooper (17th place, 17:47) and senior Jose Beuschlein (19th, 17:50) were the Chargers’ next-best finishers after Hendron, while the Illineks were paced by sophomores Ross Kimme (14th, 17:37) and Pieter Duursma (20th, 17:54).
Judah and Academy High were led, respectively, by sophomore Tucker Bailey (22nd, 18:06) and senior Ian Weible (33rd, 19:20).