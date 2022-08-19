CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Central will play a varsity football game in Week 5 of its 2022 season, athletic director Jane Stillman told The News-Gazette on Friday.
The Maroons will host Wheaton St. Francis on Saturday, Sept. 24, for a nonconference matchup with a 1 p.m. opening kickoff. The game replaces Central's Big 12 Conference showdown with Urbana, which has opted for a junior varsity-only season amid low athlete numbers.
Tommy Stewart Field is the current planned location for Central-Wheaton St. Francis, according to Stillman.
Maroons coach Tim Turner and his athletes had been vying for Central-Urbana to emanate from the Maroons' McKinley Field facility, seeking the amendment of an existing intergovernmental agreement that prohibits Central from hosting varsity games there.
Champaign City Council officials at a meeting earlier this month requested a proposal on the topic. Such a proposal then would need to go through a voting process by the Unit 4 school board and city council.
The Maroons went 2-7 last season, Turner's fourth leading the program. Wheaton St. Francis posted an 8-3 record last fall under coach Bob McMillen, winning one game in the Class 4A playoffs. The Spartans previously were scheduled to face Rosholt High out of Wisconsin in Week 5.
Central is the second local team to find a new opponent in the wake of Urbana forgoing varsity football this season. Centennial, which was supposed to visit the Tigers in Week 1, now will travel to Chicago suburbs village Maywood to battle Proviso East this coming Friday.
Danville athletic director Mark Bacys told The News-Gazette this week that Vikings football will not fill its own Urbana vacancy, which is in Week 9.
"There are no teams in the state open Week 9, and it's the start of the Indiana playoffs," Bacys said. "We will just have the week off."