CHAMPAIGN — Although neither Mike Williams’ Champaign Central softball team nor Steve Whiteley’s Maroons girls’ soccer team acquired a win Monday afternoon, both programs will remember their respective matchups fondly. Because they marked the debut usage of Central’s new softball and soccer facilities, just a short walk across Church Street from the school’s campus.
The Maroons softball team dropped a 17-1 decision in four innings to Mattoon, while Maroons girls’ soccer tied Charleston 0-0 to open each team’s spring season.
“It’s really special,” said Grace Courtney, a Central senior softball player. “My freshman year got taken away because of COVID, and then we were nomads — we had no (home) field for two years. So having our own field, even though we didn’t win, it felt nice.”
“It was awesome,” said Grace Deering, a Central senior girls’ soccer player. “It was so cool to be the first game out here.”
The former site of the Champaign YMCA between Church and Hill streets is now occupied by the softball and soccer facilities. The softball diamond boasts a turf infield and natural-grass outfield, while soccer field carries an all-turf expanse.
For Whiteley’s soccer program, this marks a notable departure from the Maroons’ former setup at Franklin Field, which sits behind Judah Christian School.
“It’s just really awesome because we liked Franklin Field, but still at the same time it wasn’t a soccer field,” Whiteley said. “It used to be a dump way long back ago, and they put grass on it. ... To know you’re not going to have other coaches come in and walk around your field and say, ‘Hey, there’s a hole here, you’ve got to fill this,’ or, ‘What do we do about the dogs that are eating our balls,’ it’s just nice to have a state-of-the-art facility.”
At least Central girls’ soccer could claim a home before Monday’s opening of its new playing surface. Whether that was the natural-grass Franklin Field or the turf setup at renovated McKinley Field.
Williams’ softball squad, as Courtney alluded to, didn’t even have a true home in recent seasons.
Those Maroons spent some time playing or practicing at the likes of Zahnd Park, Wisegarver Park, Dodds Park and Dexter Field across Champaign.
“I had to haul stuff out every single day to Dodds in my car. We just didn’t schedule as many home games,” Williams said. “We’re excited to be able to use all the facilities (on campus). So we can hit inside, get on the field. We can use the training room. We can use the weight room. We’ve got everything right here instead of spread out.”
Both events on Monday drew fair crowds to the combined facility, which also contains a concession stand, restrooms and a large videography and photography stand within the soccer confines. A vocal student section rooted on Central girls’ soccer in a physical match that saw the Maroons play 10 against 11 for the entire second half after a red card was issued to junior Sophia Adams following a scuffle with two Charleston players.
Though juniors Grace Pelz and Avery Hall came close to logging tiebreaking goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation, the Maroons (0-0-1) ultimately settled for a draw behind the steady goaltending of senior Meg Rossow on a windy, chilly day.
“Practicing on turf and playing on turf is so nice,” Deering said. “I’m surprised a lot of people came, but it’s a lot better than it used to be at Franklin.”
Central softball (0-1) struggled to slow Mattoon’s bats. The first tallies in the history of the Maroons’ new softball field came via a first-inning, two-run home run from Green Wave senior Sophia Artis. Central’s run was the result of a fourth-inning RBI single from senior Abby Boland, driving in sophomore Kaitlyn Helm.
“Our schedule last year was really inconsistent because we never knew where we were going to be. We didn’t have many home games,” Courtney said. “It was hard for the community to support us. (Monday) we had a great support system from the community, and that was really nice and helped bring up our team energy, too.”
Perhaps the only downside anyone involved in Monday’s events could point to, outside the aforementioned soccer scrum, was the setting sun being a blinding presence for the fielding softball team and the soccer players facing that direction.
Williams noted that he’ll need to work with nearby homeowners on receiving approval to enter their yards to retrieve foul balls as well.
But there were far more positive vibes than negative ones once play concluded, despite an 0-1-1 record for the home side.
“For a long time it would be, ‘How do you transport your kids to Franklin — having parents do shuttles or seniors having to take kids, or we’d have kids walking from Central to Franklin,’” Whiteley said. “Now it’s you walk out of your school and you’re here to practice.”
“If it rained when we were at Dodds, we would just kill it. Now we can go inside and finish a practice or whatever we need to do,” Williams added. “We’re excited to have it kicked off.”