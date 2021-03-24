URBANA — Familiarity is easy to come by when the Champaign Central and Urbana boys’ soccer teams square off, as they did Tuesday evening on the Tigers’ turf field.
“The club culture in town through IFC (Illinois Futbol Club), most of these guys know each other, and in fact there are several guys on their team that play on the same club team with guys on our team,” Urbana coach James Barkley said. “It’s just really more interesting because I haven’t seen them in a year (because of the COVID-19 pandemic).
“In sort of a non-soccer way, it’s just good to see them again.”
That pleasantry dissipated once Tuesday’s Big 12 Conference matchup began.
It gave way to a highly competitive atmosphere that produced a 1-1 draw, with both teams scoring after intermission and each half’s final several minutes being played at a furious, need-to-win pace.
“Both teams played tough (Tuesday), and I think that both teams have a backbone,” Barkley said, “so it creates a fun game to watch for sure.”
“Both teams had opportunities we wish we would’ve capitalized on,” added Central coach Nick Clegg. “They played tremendously hard. Urbana’s a very good team.”
Speaking of familiar feelings, this outcome is one the Maroons (1-1-2, 1-1-1 Big 12) and Tigers (3-0-3, 1-0-3) are becoming sufficiently accustomed to this season. The programs now have combined for five draws in nine matches.
“They don’t like tying, and we don’t like tying,” Barkley said, “but to a good team, it hurts a little less.”
“A draw just never feels great,” Clegg countered, “especially when you’re winning before the draw.”
Central earned the match’s only lead in the 51st minute.
The Maroons spent the second half’s early stages repeatedly pressuring the Urbana defense in its own end. It paid dividends when freshman Diego Zarco collected a Tigers turnover and threaded a short pass to junior Kyle Johnson.
The forward Johnson took care of the rest, beating Urbana junior netminder Charles Mandra low and to the right.
“Kyle had a phenomenal cutback goal, which was great. I couldn’t tell it went in,” Clegg said. “We did the right thing. We had them turning the ball over in areas we wanted. We knew they’re a team that likes to play the ball out of the back.”
Barkley felt the Tigers were permitting “too many direct kicks near the box.” Mandra smothered some of those chances, finishing with 10 saves. Other times, Urbana defenders Sam Birdsley, Willem Alleyne, Chico Wilson and Collin Schiff snuffed out Central’s efforts.
The Tigers’ problem for nearly 70 game minutes was the Maroons’ back-end athletes proving even more successful in shutting down Urbana’s attack. Central senior goalkeeper Nate Allen accumulated six saves and was supported defensively by Brayden Helfer, Jake Wilund, Jair Villa, Matthew Winterbottom and BA Sallah.
“I’m not very stressed anymore with defense,” Clegg said. “Our defense is phenomenal.”
Villa departed the game in the second half with an apparent ankle injury and did not return. In his absence, the Tigers found the equalizer.
Urbana junior Noah Barkley took the ball at midfield and steadily picked up speed while running directly in front of the Tigers’ fans along the home sideline. Allen rushed out to cut down the angle, but Barkley maneuvered around a defender and fired a low shot to the net’s far corner in the 67th minute.
“Noah’s an amazing player,” said James Barkley, his father. “He’s incredibly unselfish, so when we ask him to be a little selfish, we all like to watch that.”
The Maroons mustered three shots on goal after Barkley’s tally, and Urbana added one of its own.
Ultimately, there was no more scoring to be done on a night when Big 12 power Peoria Notre Dame suffered a rare loss — against Normal Community — potentially opening the door for someone else to claim league supremacy in a pandemic-shortened campaign.
Central fell to Peoria Notre Dame 1-0 in a season opener, while the Tigers drew with Normal Community 3-3 earlier this month.
“After we scored, it’s almost like we played not to lose,” Clegg said. “We’re just trying to instill the mentality of, ‘Hey, we got one. Let’s get another.’ I think that may mitigate some of our draws in the future.”
“We’ve been learning from our draws,” James Barkley added. “This season has a little something special to it because it’s more of a celebration of soccer. When you get something taken away like that for so long (because of the pandemic), it’s just awesome to be out here.”