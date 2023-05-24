CHAMPAIGN — A long-time fixture with the Champaign Central boys' basketball program will now get the chance to lead the program he once played for.
Pending Unit 4 school board approval at its meeting next month, the Maroons will turn to P.J. Keaton as its next head coach.
Champaign Central athletic director Jane Stillman announced the move on Wednesday night.
Keaton is a 2005 Central graduate who played in college at Lincoln College and Arkansas State before returning to assist the Maroons, working alongside previous Central coaches like LeConte Nix, Jeff Finke and Wayne McClain.
He will replace Nix, who stepped aside after two seasons in late March because of health reasons after leading Central to a 10-42 record.
The Maroons boast a proud tradition, last winning a regional title in 2019 under Finke, one of 11 regional championships Central has won this century.
Central has reached the state tournament 20 times, most recently with a third-place finish in Class 3A in 2008, and owns one state title that the Maroons won back in 1946 under the one-class system the IHSA had in place.