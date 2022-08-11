Sam Watts’ first round of golf after his father’s death began on a positive note.
“I started off with a birdie on (hole) number one,” he said. “That was really cool.”
Watts was a Champaign Central junior in the fall of 2017. That September, Ben Watts died at age 55 following a three-year battle with colorectal cancer.
Six days later, Sam represented coach Mike Osterbur’s Maroons in the Big 12 Conference tournament at the University of Illinois Course in Savoy. The younger Watts logged a career-best 18-hole score of 79 as the team placed first overall.
It’s only fitting Watts opened the event with a birdie, considering what Osterbur and his current group of Central golfers are planning on doing this season.
Osterbur’s Maroons are raising money for colorectal cancer research via how they play on the course, getting donors to pledge $1 for each birdie the team makes in competitive play.
It’s part of Central’s requirement that all of its athletic programs complete a community-service project during the school year. Osterbur said he’s kicked around this particular idea for a couple years before putting it into action.
Osterbur’s concept was inspired partially by Ben, and partially by James Thompson.
Thompson died in December 2012 of colorectal cancer, at age 49, and was a well-known presence on the local golf scene, including as a teaching professional at the UI Course.
“Just made sense to do something for both. I defy anybody that doesn’t know someone who has fought cancer or even died of it,” said Osterbur, who added that three of his family members have died from cancer. “What we’re doing, it may not save us, but it could save my grandson. It could save whatever generations come along after us.”
After getting his idea green-lit by Maroons athletic director Jane Stillman, Osterbur presented it to Judy Argentieri and Joe Thompson — Ben’s wife and James’ brother, respectively.
“I’m glad this event is raising awareness,” Argentieri said. “I wouldn’t wish what we’ve been through on any other family.”
“When he asked me about it, I said, ‘Absolutely.’ I’d be in full support,” Joe added. “It’s kind of hard to believe it’s been almost 10 years. It comes up all the time.”
Osterbur said donors are welcome to pledge $1 for every single birdie the Central boys’ team compiles between their season opener — a Friday invitational at the UI Course — and the Class 2A state tournament on Oct. 7-8 in Normal.
“If you feel uneasy about maybe being stuck with a high-dollar amount, we will cap the pledge out at $50,” Osterbur said. “If you want to give a flat $50 pledge, that’s fine. ... Maybe in a backdoor way, we’ll have a good season and cash in that way.”
Osterbur plans to deliver a check to the Carle Cancer Institute once this season concludes. He said those interested in supporting the fundraiser can contact him directly at 217-898-1932.
“And leave a message,” he said. “Say, ‘Hey, I’m Joe Smith, and I’m interested in helping out the program,’ and I’ll give you a call back.”
Osterbur fielded a relatively young team last year, with just one senior. That group advanced to a 2A sectional tournament and was led by Wade Schacht, a two-time News-Gazette All-Area boys’ Golfer of the Year who is a senior this season.
Schacht tied for 13th in last year’s 2A state final, carding five birdies across 36 holes of action at Weibring Golf Club.
“I played youth golf with Wade Schacht a bunch over the years,” Sam said. “He always kicked my butt. He’s pretty good. ... (Senior) Charlie Cekander is Hayden’s brother, and Hayden was on the team my junior year.”
Sam recalls his dad always having a positive word to share after Sam’s Central golf tournaments, even if the round didn’t go well. Ben was a 1980 Central graduate who played football in high school and later at Dartmouth College.
“He was just always very caring. He loved everything he did. He loved us. He was a wonderful dad, wonderful husband,” Sam said. “When we were little and we were sick, he would go get us food we wanted. Or he was constantly taking me to golf practice, to whatever practices as a little kid, for me and my sister.”
Argentieri describes Ben as “a super healthy guy” who didn’t show outward symptoms of cancer until it had reached Stage 4 status. It’s a big reason why she hopes to see people donate to this cause.
“Just because you lead a healthy lifestyle doesn’t mean it can’t (affect you),” Argentieri said. “That’s the thing we hope to get to at some point. The goal of the scientists and the medical people is detection, early colonoscopies, making sure. But there’s some people, like Ben, I’m not sure that would’ve captured anyway.
“The fact Mike wants to do this and raise awareness so other families aren’t where we are, which is missing him every day (is important).”
James Thompson golfed at Parkland College and entered the Cobras’ Hall of Fame in 2013. On top of his work at the UI Course, he served as a golf professional at Tuscola’s Ironhorse Golf Club and an assistant golf professional at Urbana Country Club.
“He never complained about, ‘Why me?’” Joe said. “We played golf while he was still physically able to, and it wasn’t even something he brought up.
“It’s not ironic, but it used to be you screened for colorectal cancer starting at age 50. Within the last couple years, they’ve rolled that back to 45. There really wasn’t any reason for him (to have it). It wasn’t like it was something he ignored.”