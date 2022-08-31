CHAMPAIGN — There are no guarantees in sports. Especially when high school athletes are involved.
Sure, it appeared Champaign Central volleyball was rolling to a nonconference victory Tuesday against Unity inside the Maroons’ newer gymnasium.
Just six points away from being swept in straight sets, the Rockets decided to flip the script.
But Central’s senior leaders stepped up when they were most needed.
Meg Rossow, Bridget Cassady and Olivia Gustafsson were among those to shine down the stretch, with the trio of 12th-graders guiding the Maroons to a 25-14, 24-26, 25-22 triumph.
“The first set, we were really confident. We said, ‘Just play the same (in the second set).’ It obviously did not go that way,” Rossow said. “But we’re happy to go with the dub.”
Rossow and Cassady tied for the team lead in kills with nine apiece, Rossow threw down five defensive blocks and Gustafsson provided 27 assists and five digs for Central (2-1), which earned its second win in as many days after dropping a competitive season opener to Mahomet-Seymour last week.
“It was really important to see that we could come back, since we were down pretty much the whole third set,” Rossow said. “Just being able to lift each other up and still come back from that was fun.”
It initially appeared improbable that the Maroons would need to rally from any sustained hardship versus Unity (1-3), a squad still finding its footing this fall after losing seven key seniors from a previous roster that won 33 matches.
Central largely cruised through the first set and led the second by a 19-11 margin following seven consecutive Maroons points — four via Rockets errors, one from a Rossow kill, one from a Rossow block and one from a block by junior Brooklynn Hubbard.
Around this time, Central coach Justin Tomaska began utilizing more of his substitute players. He’d done the same in the first set and seen little to no drop-off on the scoreboard.
But coach Erika Yerry’s Unity girls countered this measure by cleaning up their own game.
“They definitely brought a lot of energy in the second half,” Yerry said. “It was being more consistent throughout set one and set two. Set three, obviously you want it, but if we would’ve just started that way we could’ve been out of here in two (sets).”
The tide began turning with a kill from Rockets senior Kaitlyn Schweighart. Seniors Kara Young and Matea Cunningham combined on a block shortly afterward. Young threw up another block on the very next point.
Then, three consecutive service aces from Schweighart. A kill from junior Reagan Little. Another kill from Cunningham. An ace from sophomore Lauren Shaw.
Unity closed the stunning surge by allowing Central to err on back-to-back attack attempts at the second set’s conclusion.
“Minimizing our errors on our side has been a focus throughout the beginning of the season,” Yerry said. “These girls all started and played last season on their teams, but this year, it’s kind of a different mentality, a different (starting) six.”
The foes went back and forth in the third set, though the Rockets led most of the way.
Tomaska cited Rossow going “on fire” mid-third set as a turning point for the match. Rossow bashed three kills and added a block during a 12-point stretch that saw the score change from 11-7 in favor of Unity to a 15-all tie.
“That just changed the momentum and the energy of the game,” Tomaska said. “(Rossow and Gustafsson) are both kind of quiet leaders, but they just demonstrate by full-on effort. They definitely are leaders by example.”
The Maroons used a late four-point swing to gain meaningful ground, including a block from senior Brooke Hasenstab, an ace from Gustafsson and a thunderous kill down the left line from junior Kindle Williams that inched them ahead 20-19.
Two Hubbard kills and another from Cassady were among the final blows that permitted Central to prevail.
“When Kindle got that beautiful line shot, just being able to push off each other, that hypes everyone else up and builds confidence on everyone else,” Rossow said. “It really helps all of us to be our best.”
Hubbard and Williams each finished with six kills for the Maroons, who added 10 digs apiece from Williams and junior Cricket Wagner.
“That second and third set, (the Rockets) weren’t making many errors. And we had to rely on our own offense and our own creativity to score some points,” Tomaska said. “Instead of just swinging, (they were) hitting their spots. So tipping to the open spots, listening to their teammates.”
Little paced Unity with seven kills on the night, followed by three apiece from Schweighart, Cunningham and senior Emmalee Atkins. The Rockets’ defense produced some big numbers, among them 16 digs from Little, 10 digs from senior Julia Ping, nine digs from Schweighart and four blocks apiece from Young and Cunningham.
“We did serve a little bit tougher when (the Maroons) put their subs in, so I did appreciate that. They kind of took advantage of that,” Yerry said. “But they need to start realizing when they need to take advantage in certain rotations.”