CHAMPAIGN — The Class 2A girls’ soccer sectional semifinal match between Champaign Central and Chatham Glenwood will not be played Tuesday. Or at all.
The Maroons are forfeiting the match, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today, and ending their season after winning a regional title in penalty kicks versus Normal West on Saturday.
Central’s graduation ceremony also is set for Tuesday night (6 p.m. at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts). Maroons coach Steve Whiteley told The News-Gazette on Monday night that sectional host Chatham Glenwood “would not move the (semifinal) game to Wednesday.”
“An earlier start time was suggested but would have still left us without our seniors and students participating in musical events for graduation,” Whiteley said. “That left us at a place where we did not have enough players to field a full team, even with bringing up available (junior varsity) players.”
The Titans receive a bye into Friday’s 6 p.m. sectional final, in which they’ll face either Mahomet-Seymour or Rochester. The Bulldogs and Rockets are playing a semifinal match at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Chatham.
COLIN LIKAS