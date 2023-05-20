URBANA — A Class 2A girls’ soccer regional championship match between Normal West and Champaign Central appeared destined for overtime.
The top-seeded Wildcats and sixth-seeded Maroons played a scoreless first half and went without a goal for just over 20 minutes in the second half before Paige Sprout’s opportunity from the penalty spot with 13:46 left in the game.
Sprout converted that penalty kick for a goal and Normal West added a late tally to deal Central a 2-0 season-ending loss on Friday evening.
“With the way we set up, we had to make it as hard as possible for them to break us down, and we did a really good job,” Central coach Steve Whiteley said, “and we were still able to get offensive opportunities.”
After falling to Normal West 4-0 in Champaign on May 4, Central’s efforts to slow the Wildcats down were largely successful as its defense created a number of offensive opportunities.
Sophia Adams was able to break away and dribble toward the box before Normal West’s defense ended the chance with early in the first half.
Avery Hall had a goal called off when it was determined that her shot had deflected toward her after hitting the football crossbar in the late stages of the first half.
“We lost Sophia halfway through the first half (with a leg injury), so that’s a big goal-scoring loss for us,” Whiteley said. “We still were able to manufacture opportunities for ourselves with (long throw-ins) and with just regular counters. ... It wasn’t like we sat back the whole entire game and were in a defensive shell.”
Normal West wasn’t without its chances in the first half, either. Addyson Hammond was unable to connect on a pair of close-range chances in the final 10 minutes before halftime to set the tone for a more aggressive showing in the second half.
“I’m always impressed with (Whiteley), you know, the girls respond well to him and they really do a good job in just playing hard,” Normal West coach Val Walker said. “When everything is said and done, this game is all always about whoever plays harder. ... We settled down in the second half, started to put our passes together, started being confident on the ball and started creating more chances.”
Sprout’s penalty kick upped the urgency for the Maroons (6-10-3), who eventually sent goalkeeper Meg Rossow into the offensive end with fewer than two minutes remaining in an attempt to spark a late comeback.
It initially led to plenty of action in front of Wildcats goalkeeper Evelyn Rachel, but the offensive surge left enough open for Hammond to break loose and add the second goal of the game for the Wildcats with under a minute to play in regulation.
“We all just knew we only had a few more minutes, so we gave it our all,” said Rossow, who made nine saves on Friday. “Everyone was out there trying their best and it was fun.”
Central’s season ended with the Maroons one win shy of their second consecutive Class 2A regional championship.
Rossow was among four seniors — Erin Cowan, Grace Deering and Maddie Lawson among them — who played their final high school game on Friday night.
“We had a lot of injuries,” Rossow said. “Our star forward, Sophia, got back for one game, which obviously helped with the 5-0 dub against Urbana (in the regional semifinal round), so it’s been a lot of resilience from everyone. Everyone’s moved positions, so it’s been great to see everyone be so open to moving around and getting new things.”
A season that featured a renewed emphasis on girls’ soccer in Champaign-Urbana that could yield a bright future for the Maroons’ returners in 2024.
“I think a lot of new players have now found their position. I’m really excited to see what they do next year,” Cowan said. “I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to do.”