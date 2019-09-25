CHAMPAIGN — Todd Marshall isn’t a long-tenured member of the Champaign Central boys’ soccer program.
In fact, the Maroons senior is in just his second year playing the sport at all.
Perhaps that’s why Central’s bench and rooters seem to get extra loud whenever Marshall makes a positive contribution pitch.
“That might have something to do with it,” Marshall said with a laugh. “But really, I’m just happy that we’re winning. We’re coming out, and we’re trying to do big things.”
Marshall was an integral component in that mission Tuesday at Franklin Field, booting two goals during a 5-2 victory over Urbana.
The red-headed striker found himself in the right place at the right time on this evening, something that didn’t come as a surprise to Maroons coach Nick Clegg.
“The assertiveness, it stems from competitive practices,” Clegg said. “Todd’s one of those that does tremendously well with crashing every single time.”
Marshall’s first chance to shine for Central (11-1-3, 4-0-1 Big 12 Conference) arrived with 8 1/2 minutes gone and not even a shot on net by the Maroons nor Tigers (6-3, 2-2).
Santiago Rodriguez, the defending News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year, patiently waited near the Urbana sideline and flicked a cross that perfectly connected midair with Marshall’s foot.
It left Tigers goalkeeper Charles Mandra no chance for a save.
“Progressively this year, me and Santi have just been kind of finding each other,” Marshall said. “We just kind of know where we are in spots and are playing off each other.”
The Tigers didn’t let their disadvantage last long.
Miguel Lemus sent his own cross skipping across the opposite box and within range of Noah Barkley, who beat sprawling Central netminder Nate Allen low for a 1-all tie about two minutes after Marshall’s conversion.
Central significantly upped its offensive intensity from then on, beating Mandra three times prior to intermission.
BA Sallah scored off a Rodriguez throw-in with 18:07 remaining in the first period, followed 14 seconds later by Rodriguez squeezing a shot through Mandra’s hands.
Then it was time for more of the Marshall-Rodriguez show.
Rodriguez blasted a shot off the crossbar, giving teammate Ian McDonald a look just off the goal line before Marshall eventually finished the bid for a 4-1 lead.
“It’s been pace. It’s been a lot of hard hitting, and that’s what we’ve found success in,” Marshall said. “After our first tournament (at Bradley-Bourbonnais in August) we kind of realized what we needed to do, and we came together and we started to learn from it.”
The Tigers mustered one more response in the form of a Samuel Rummenie marker moments ahead of halftime.
But Allen turned aside a Seydou Mukadi penalty kick early in the final frame, and Rodriguez later tacked on his second tally of the night for good measure.
“I can’t say enough about Nate Allen,” Clegg said of his junior keeper. “He’s just a tremendous competitor. He has taken this role and he’s done everything to get better.”
Speaking of getting better, is this Maroons outfit an improvement over the 2018 version that boasted an 11-2 ledger entering its Urbana match?
Clegg isn’t exactly sure, if only because “last year feels so long ago.” He did offer the thought “this team could find the same success as last year’s team” — a Class 2A sectional finalist.
Marshall is all for that, especially given how little time he had to bask in Central’s soccer results.
“I love it,” Marshall said. “Our sports tradition is storied, and I think it speaks for itself. So being a part of something like that’s just really big, and I really enjoy it.”