CHAMPAIGN — Quan Martin started his Illinois football career playing cornerback for Lovie Smith in 2018.
Then came a midseason switch to safety in 2019 and the same role in 2020, albeit mostly not as a starter for the first time.
A shift in scheme in 2021 with Ryan Walters’ hire as Bret Bielema’s defensive coordinator meant another position change for Martin to the STAR role (i.e. nickel back).
The seemingly constant position changes left Martin frustrated early in his career. The Lehigh Acres, Fla., native lamented the lost chance to ever get comfortable at one spot or learn that position completely.
The 22-year-old Martin has a different perspective in his final season that’s already seen him play at STAR and free safety in Illinois’ season-opening win against Wyoming. Bouncing between positions in his first few seasons developed a positional versatility that Bielema and Walters truly value.
“Looking back at it now, I feel like it’s helped me grow a whole lot as a player,” Martin said Wednesday, two days before the Illini (1-0) open Big Ten play at Indiana on Friday night. “Playing in this defense and knowing that coach has the ability to move me around in every position, I feel like it complements me now. ... It kind of feels pretty good for me. Knowing coach believes in me to go play corner, nickel or free safety means a lot.”
Bielema spent part of his Monday talking with NFL scouts. The main question he fielded about Martin was where the 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back would fit position-wise at the next level. Bielema said he sees Martin ultimately getting evaluated at one of four positions — nickel back, safety or either cornerback spot.
“I really think he brings a unique skill set that isn’t very common,” Bielema said of Martin. “You could just literally see the progression he is having.”
Walters said Martin’s rise has roots in the final month-plus of the 2021 season when he started thriving in the STAR role. A role in Walters’ defense that isn’t easy given what that player will face in the passing game.
“On the outside, you’ve got certain routes you’ll get based on stems and splits,” Walters said. “In the slot, the whole gamut is available, and it’s an easier throw for the quarterback. That job is hard. For him to be able to cover the way he did against some of the better opponents we saw last year toward the end of the season, that’s what made me excited.”
Martin is back in that role this season. Most of the time. The Wyoming game showed, however, that he’ll slide back to free safety when opposing offenses go to larger personnel groupings. That’s the role where Kerby Joseph thrived in 2021 and turned a breakout season into being a third-round pick of the Detroit Lions in the NFL draft.
“You can see his versatility as a tackler and as a ball tracker from the middle of the field,” Walters said of Martin in the free safety spot. “He’s got corner coverage ability, but he’s got safety range and physicality.”
Martin showed off his full skill set in the win against Wyoming. He led Illinois with seven tackles and three pass breakups and earned Bednarik Award National Player of the Week. For a guy that’s fairly low-key, his name is starting to surface.
“Quan is one of those unselfish guys,” Walters said. “He doesn’t get a lot of pub because he doesn’t brag or boast or post stuff on social media.”
“He is low-key, but at the same time, I think those are some of the best players who just work and grind and don’t really do all that talking,” Illinois linebacker CJ Hart added. “He just lets his work back him up.”
Walters started spreading the news about his excitement for Martin’s potential during spring practices. That’s also where Martin said his comfort level and confidence in the Illinois defense was firmly cemented.
“Spring is kind of the time to go out and make plays and know your ability and see what you can and can’t do,” Martin said. “Just playing through spring ball and making plays just gave me that confidence. I built that up through fall camp, and I showed it in the first game.”