Caroline Kerr’s junior volleyball season at St. Thomas More included the constant presence of a protective mask secured to her face.
When the Sabers’ campaign concluded on April 24, though, the standout setter and her club volleyball-playing teammates were free to participate unmasked on the travel circuit.
“We were able to go out of state nearly every weekend and compete, and we didn’t have any problems,” said Kerr, a Tennessee volleyball commit and three-time News-Gazette All-Area first-team selection. “Even going on this past July, we were having open gyms and summer league tournaments where we haven’t been wearing masks, and there haven’t been any problems.
“It kind of feels like this is all being taken away again.”
That was Kerr’s response to Wednesday afternoon’s mandate from Gov. J.B. Pritzker that will require universal masking for schools in Illinois featuring students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
The mandate extends to indoor sports like high school volleyball and girls’ swimming and diving, created in response to rising COVID-19 cases nationwide.
The mandate will not affect outside high school sports like football, boys’ soccer, golf, cross-country and girls’ tennis — unless athletes are working out indoors. The 2021 IHSA fall season begins this coming Monday with practices for all of these aforementioned sports.
“Face coverings will be required for all indoor recreation, whereas outdoor — where transmission risks and rates are lower — coaches and athletes will not be required to mask,” Pritzker said during a press conference. “We will continue to encourage school districts to make sure their athletes are tested regularly to catch any potential outbreaks early.”
The IHSA followed up Pritzker’s declaration with a statement from Executive Director Craig Anderson late Wednesday afternoon.
“This mask directive for indoor athletic events applies to student-athletes, coaches, officials, game personnel and fans,” Anderson said. “This masking mandate applies to all IHSA fall sport practices and contests that are conducted indoors. Swimmers and divers do not have to wear masks while competing, but must adhere at all other times. The masking directive also applies to any winter or spring IHSA sports that may be conducting open gyms, general conditioning or weightlifting indoors.”
Anderson went on to say that there are “no restrictions to scheduling or spectator limitations as a result of (Wednesday’s) announcement, nor are there any changes to the IHSA calendar for any sports.”
“(Wednesday’s) announcement will not deter us from our mission,” Anderson continued, “of safely offering high school student-athletes in Illinois the opportunity to participate in sports and activities.”
Even so, the mandate left some local volleyball types frustrated.
“I really thought this season was going to be able to go back to normal,” Kerr said. “Even at this point, 50 percent of Champaign County is vaccinated, so I really thought we were heading in the right direction. ... I didn’t expect this, especially the way we’ve been heading all summer. It definitely does feel like a big step back.”
Mahomet-Seymour volleyball coach Stan Bergman described Pritzker’s announcement as a “cautious” one but also pointed at the travel tournaments that have been going on throughout the summer.
“We just got done playing for a whole month in leagues and tournaments and practices without masks, and we are fine,” Bergman said. “It is obviously precautionary on his part, but I also think it is overstepping our boundaries at this point with the choice.
“If a person wants to wear (a mask), that’s fine. If they don’t want to wear it, then don’t wear it. ... I’m not in support, however I understand his concern. He is our governing person, so I’ve got to follow his lead.”
Kerr and Bergman said there are difficulties associated with wearing a mask on the volleyball court.
Kerr remembers a lengthy rally during the spring season that ended with everyone on the floor needing to take a short break when players struggled more than usual to catch their breath afterward.
“Masks kind of take away from being able to get closer to your teammates because you’re trying to get closer with them, but you also have to stay 6 feet away,” Kerr added. “We talked about how we have to use our eyes to say we’re smiling. You’re losing a lot of your facial expressions, and that’s a good way to connect with your team.”
Bergman said he finds it difficult to communicate through a mask, as well.
“There is so much body language that could be said from someone’s facial expressions,” Bergman said. “It’s (also) harder for them to catch their breath. ... Kids are kids. They adjust to change a lot better than adults do.”
Champaign Central volleyball coach Justin Tomaska’s team was unable to compete in the Big 12 Conference tournament during the 2021 spring season because of COVID-19 issues. That gives him a different perspective on the matter.
“We’ve talked about it multiple times: We’ve got to be safe, and we’ve got to listen as much as we can ... so we don’t have something happen again,” Tomaska said. “It is uncomfortable, but it’s not something that’s going to inhibit their playing. We all thought at the beginning (of last season), ‘Oh, this is going to be so hard to play in a mask.’ But we made it through.”
Tomaska added that Unit 4 Schools’ own indoor mask requirement, announced last week, prepared him for what could come from Pritzker on Wednesday.
A mask requirement also was in place at Urbana Park District’s indoor venues before Pritzker made his mandate public. That includes the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center, where Tigers swimming and diving coach Michelle Zimmerman’s athletes compete.
“I’m not surprised,” Zimmerman said. “I knew something was going to come as far as a change. But we have a plan. We had a plan in place last season. We know how to operate in that way. I think, our kids, it’s kind of a new normal for them.”
Kerr was eyeing a return to the pre-pandemic version of normal.
And while she’s trying not to take for granted her opportunity to compete one last time at the high school level, considering how many people have been affected by COVID-19, Kerr can’t help being disappointed by this latest outcome.
“It’s kind of like a punch in the stomach,” Kerr said.