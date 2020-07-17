MAHOMET — Rob Ledin had a plan. An entire presentation he was prepared to show to athletes of his 15th Mahomet-Seymour wrestling team, as well as those kids’ parents.
After months utilizing a hands-off approach to his wrestlers’ workouts during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ledin was ready to direct his Bulldogs’ preparation for the 2020-21 wresting campaign.
“With the new phase, I was under the impression we’d be able to get on the mat and do some things,” Ledin said.
Ledin was referencing IHSA “Return To Play” Phase 4, which member schools’ teams could put into effect beginning July 5.
But last Thursday, less than 48 hours before Ledin was to deliver his presentation, IHSA officials announced Illinois Department of Public Health-mandated alterations to Phase 4.
Among them: prohibition of physical contact among athletes.
A pretty significant barrier to some of Ledin’s ideas, considering wrestling is all about physical contact.
“There’s not a lot we can do,” Ledin said. “Wrestling is a 1-on-1 combat sport.”
This isn’t stopping the veteran coach from finding ways to improve his athletes’ offseason fitness, even with more than six months before M-S wrestling shoots for its seventh regional championship in as many years.
“We’re still going to try to meet a few days a week and work on individual-style drills,” Ledin said. “Stand-up escapes by your against the wall. Sit-out and gravity-style drills.
“Things that don’t take a practice partner — stance and motion being the easiest.”
Ledin on Thursday oversaw his second workout in the pandemic era, with he and his participating wrestlers wearing masks while logging repetitions inside the Bulldogs’ gymnasium.
And Ledin has no problem requiring those associated with his program to wear masks — either now or whenever traditional IHSA wrestling is allowed to resume.
“Masks, I don’t get the big deal. I think you wear a mask,” Ledin said. “I don’t see why football players couldn’t wear it, why soccer players couldn’t wear it. I see a lot of people with very strong opinions.”
From a wrestling perspective, Ledin points to grapplers who wear high-altitude masks in an effort to simulate training in a location such as Colorado.
“It makes you a better athlete because your body gets used to it,” Ledin said. “I don’t understand why people get so upset about the mask thing.”
Ledin expressed trust of the science associated with COVID-19 prevention and containment and offered the opinion that “if they keep (IHSA) seasons the same and if they’re not going to mandate masks, then I don’t know what to tell you. I don’t see it happening until we have a vaccination.”
Therefore, Ledin likes the idea of exploring options for wrestlers to wear masks in competition.
A traditional medical mask, Ledin said, would not be feasible for a wrestler to wear during a match. But he said there are masks, such as the aforementioned high-altitude training devices, that are equipped with a Velcro strap that wraps behind the head.
“You put on your headgear over it. I could easily see that staying on in a match,” Ledin said. “Could it come off? Yeah, I guess. So can headgear.”
One specific example Ledin cited was the Training Mask 3.0, available for as low as $69.99 at www.trainingmask.com. A description attached to the mask lists it as “precision crafted to apply variable levels of load to the respiratory muscles via dial-able air flow adjustment” and states the mask “makes your respiratory muscles stronger and more efficient.” The mask has an average star rating of 4 1/2 out of 5 with more than 4,000 reviews.
“It would be least obtrusive for a wrestler,” Ledin said. “I don’t see anything on there that would cut skin or cause problems there.”
From a cost perspective, Ledin also believes it’s possible to provide each of his wrestlers with such a mask considering typical headgear already costs about $50.
“It’ll just be an expense that we raise money for it,” Ledin said. “If it’ll allow us to wrestle and I feel the kids are being safer, then we have to do everything ... that keeps them safe.”
At the end of the day, Ledin still believes a vaccination likely is necessary for sports to resume in the way people are accustomed to them. He speculated that a half-season might be feasible, across January, February and March, but added “that’s going to be a lot of scheduling, a lot of changes.”
“If the IHSA’s OK with it and the principals and athletic directors and everyone (is OK with it), I think it could happen,” Ledin said. “Yeah, we want to see our kids. As a coach, I miss my kids. I miss my wrestlers. I want to be with them.
“But at the same time, I have a family and they have families. I want what’s best for them, and we’re going to do what we need to do to keep everyone safe.”