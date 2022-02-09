WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The formula is there to give Illinois trouble this season. That few teams have the personnel to follow through is the key.
It’s simply, really. At least in theory. The practical application has been a bit of a mixed bag. But combine a defensive post presence capable of frustrating Kofi Cockburn, an NBA-ready wing and just a little luck, and the Illini can be vulnerable.
Arizona made it happen in mid-December. Christian Koloko used his length and athleticism to shut down Cockburn as much as any team has been capable of this season. The NBA-ready wing was Bennedict Mathurin, who dropped a season-high 30 points.
Third-ranked Purdue made it work — for the second time in less than a month — in Tuesday night's 84-68 win against the 13th-ranked Illini. Cockburn fared better this time around against the Zach Edey/Trevion Williams combo. He finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, but it was a hard 18 points and seven rebounds.
The NBA-ready wing took shape as Jaden Ivey. Purdue’s sophomore guard scored a game-high 26 points and took over the game in the second half. Combine that with Cockburn facing a rare physical matchup and Illinois struggling to make even wide open shots in the second half, and the Boilermakers cruised to the 16-point victory.
“They’re the No. 1 offense in the country for a reason,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “We’ve got to learn to fight. We’ve got to find guys who can withstand that. It’s really hard.”
Ivey made life the most difficult for Illinois, as Cockburn mostly held his own against Edey and Williams. Ivey got off to a slow start — just four points on 1 of 5 shooting in the first half — but he figured out the answer rather quickly.
"One thing (Purdue coach Matt Painter’s) done of late is he’s quit screwing around,” Underwood said. “Just give the ball to Ivey and get the hell out of the way. Screw all the rest of the guys and post-ups and everything else. That's what they look like. Anybody who doesn’t know what pro looks like, that’s what they look like.”
Illinois ultimately didn’t have the answer for the future pro. Along with his 26 points on 10 of 17 shooting, Ivey added six assists and four rebounds.
“All you can do is try to force him into tough shots,” Frazier said of. “You can’t really switch. Me switching on Zach Edey is a layup. We just tried to make it tough on him. Obviously, we didn’t do a really good job of being physical and making it tough on him a little bit more.”
That was the somewhat concerning part of Tuesday’s game for Illinois. Not being able to slow down Ivey isn’t unique to the Illini this season. It was the South Bend, Ind., native's fourth straight 20-point game, ninth total this season and just one point shy of his season high.
Other teams have had just as much trouble trying to rein in Ivey. An overall defensive effort that allowed the Boilermakers to shoot 64.5 percent overall and 50 percent from three-point range in the second half, however, is the polar opposite of the “defense travels” Illini.
“It felt like we didn’t have a stop the whole second half,” Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer said. “We’ve got to keep working on that for the next game. We weren’t as connected as the other games. Rotations. Ball screens. We’ve got to get back on track in those situations.”