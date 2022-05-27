Matthew Mayer is now an Illini.
Brad Underwood's program received another boost with a prominent transfer from the Big 12 committing to Illinois on Friday evening.
Mayer, a 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward from Baylor, announced his decision on social media on Friday via his Instagram page. He picked Illinois ahead of a final four that also included Memphis, North Carolina and Texas Tech after spending the past four seasons at Baylor.
He becomes the second transfer addition to Illinois this offseason, joining Terrence Shannon Jr. from Texas Tech. He is also the second Baylor transfer to join Illinois after Dain Dainja transferred to Illinois after spending one-plus season in the Bears' program.
Mayer, a native of Austin, Texas, averaged 9.8 points and 5.0 rebounds last season for the Bears and was a key piece off the bench during the 2020-21 season that resulted in a national championship for Baylor.
During the Bears' run to the national title in 2021 that ended with Baylor cutting down the nets in Indianapolis, Mayer provided instant offense, averaging 8.1 points in only 15 minutes per game.
Mayer is the sixth newcomer to the Illini this offseason since Underwood's team lost to Houston in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Along with Shannon, who joins Illinois after averaging 10.4 points last season in helping the Red Raiders advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament, Mayer will join four freshmen in Skyy Clark, Jayden Epps, Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers to form a revamped Illinois roster ahead of the 2022-23 season.