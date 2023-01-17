MINNEAPOLIS — Matthew Mayer spent four seasons with the Baylor men’s basketball programs. He played in more than 100 games with the Bears, including during Baylor’s run to the 2021 national championship.
And yet, one noteworthy but common-enough statistical accomplishment — especially for Illinois during the Kofi Cockburn era — had eluded the 6-foot-9, 225-pound Mayer.
A double-double. Amassing at least 10 points and 10 rebounds, specifically, in a single game.
“He actually told me during the game he was one rebound away from getting a double-double,” Illini forward Dain Dainja said Monday night standing on Williams Arena court after Illinois had just beaten the host Gophers 78-60.
Included in that victory, the fourth in a row for the Illini (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten), was a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double for Mayer.
“I’m just very excited for him,” Dainja said. “He’s actually one of my favorite players. Just watching him, I love his confidence, love his style.”
“I heard Dain say that I told him, ‘Let me get that last rebound,’” Mayer added. “But I got an offensive rebound (for my 10th) ... so I earned it the hard way.”
Illinois battled through an up-and-down first half with Minnesota (7-9, 1-5) before a 12-0 run early in the second half signaled a pulling-away point for the visiting team.
Mayer added two blocked shots, one assist and one steal in his fifth consecutive game scoring double-digit points. Dainja’s 11 points, another 11 points from Terrence Shannon Jr. and 10 points from Jayden Epps further helped the Illini run away from the Gophers.
Sencire Harris (seven points, eight rebounds, three assists), Ty Rodgers (eight points, eight rebounds) and Brandon Lieb (four points, two rebounds, one block) also made their presences felt in positive ways for Illinois.
“There’s a reason we play a lot of guys early — they’ve got to be prepared for league play, to weather the storm,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “There’s value in playing the preseason we play, and going through some of the trials and tribulations. These guys aren’t scared. They aren’t afraid.”
Besides forward Dawson Garcia (17 points, six rebounds, four assists) and guard Ta’lon Cooper (16 points, three assists), no other Gophers starred in quite the same way as the Illini’s varying cast of characters did.
One leading example of this was Underwood turning to a quintet of Mayer, Epps, Rodgers, Lieb and RJ Melendez, only one of whom started the game, for an extended portion of the first half when Dainja, Shannon and Coleman Hawkins experienced foul woes. That group didn’t merely keep Illinois in the game until halftime could be reached. It allowed the Illini to enter intermission up by three points at 35-32.
That advantage only grew as the final 20 minutes were contested.
“Lieb did a great job coming in playing his role — got a big offensive rebound, finished some dump-offs,” Mayer said. “It’s just great to know we have depth like that. In the second half, when we had all those guys come back in, we just ran away with it.”
Underwood attempted to emphasize both Mayer’s personal accomplishment and Illinois’ lineup balance after Monday’s victory.
Seeing both in the heart of the grueling Big Ten stretch, which continues Thursday when Indiana (11-6, 2-4) stops by State Farm Center for a 7:30 p.m. opening tip from Champaign, is heartening for Underwood.
“Matt has his first double-double, (but) we can’t get lost in the fact those other guys were huge,” Underwood said. “I don’t look in the past very often. I just don’t. I look at us getting better every day.”